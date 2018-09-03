Mobikwik brings credit card bill payments option on its app

Digital financial services platform MobiKwik announced the launch of on-the-go credit card bill payments on its app.

MobiKwik will be offering this payment to all Visa credit card holders, irrespective of the issuing bank.

Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, and Director, MobiKwik said: "Over the past few years, we have launched a wide range of products and services which are unique, convenient and very relevant to the Indian consumer. Our on-the-go credit card payment service will be extremely convenient for today's users who can now clear their credit card bills quickly via the MobiKwik app, without any need to visit the websites of banks or credit card companies."

"Credit card payments offer a huge opportunity and we are targeting capturing a market share of 3-5 percent of the credit card spend market, which translates to ₹1,200- 2,000-crore opportunity, by the end of the current fiscal year. We are starting this category with Visa as our partner and will be extending this to other credit card brands in the times to come," Taku said.

The company also plans to extend this service to other credit card brands, in the near future.

The latest offering from MobiKwik will enable it to capture India's burgeoning credit card market. This new service will add another use case to existing numerous use cases that are taken care of by the MobiKwik app.

Murali Nair, Head of Business Development, Visa India: "Our association with MobiKwik helps Visa consumers enjoy the convenience and flexibility of digital transactions through their mobile devices. In an increasingly digital world, Mobikwik empowers consumers with the ability to seamlessly pay their Visa Credit Card bills on the go."

Between March 2017 and March 2018, India added some 7.68 million credit cards.

Indian Credit Card industry is poised to grow at a whopping 25 percent Year on Year, as per RBI. In FY 2017-18, the total credit card spends from about 33 million credit cards stood at about Rs. 45,000 crores.

For those who are not aware, the company also announced its pre offers for the upcoming festive season that promises up to 10 percent discount on train ticket bookings.

Customers who book their train tickets with the IRCTC app or website can avail this offer when they make payments via the MobiKwik app.