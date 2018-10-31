ENGLISH

Hike launches animated sticker packs for Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj

According to the messaging app, stickers are one of the most loved features of Hike

    Homegrown messaging app Hike announced the launch of animated sticker packs for Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

    Hike launches animated sticker packs for Dhanteras, Diwali

    The new sticker packs will be available in-app from November 05 and can download from the PlayStore and AppStore.

    The new sticker packs bring out the different dimensions of the festival and associated celebrations.

    The new sticker packs also highlight diyas and crackers, sparklers, twinkling lights, traditional rangolis, sweets and so much more- all about fun and happiness together. Wish your friends and family with these colorful and fun stickers to add that extra sparkle, the company said.

    The pack will be available in six languages-- English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, and Bhojpuri.

    According to the messaging app, stickers are one of the most loved features of Hike.

    For those who are not aware, Hike offers a library of over 20,000 stickers in 40+ languages. Multiple genres are covered across 500+ sticker packs which highlight the colorful, cultural landscape of India, Bollywood, comedy, festivals, cricket, kabaddi, local catchphrases, emotions, and even excuses.

    Multiple genres are covered across 500+ sticker packs which highlight the colorful, cultural landscape of India, Bollywood, comedy, festivals, cricket, kabaddi, local catchphrases, emotions, and even there is also the nifty text-to-stickers feature on Hike chat that can turn any message you type into a fun sticker and over 300 million stickers are exchanged every day.

    To further localize the experience, Hike has stickers that reflect both national and regional festival. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
