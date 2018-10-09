Hike launches animated stickers packs for Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra

Home-grown messaging app Hike has launched new animated stickers packs for Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra.

The new sticker packs will be available in-app from October 9 and can download from the PlayStore and AppStore.

Hike said the new sticker packs depict different dimensions of the festival like traditional fun-filled Garba or dandiya or discussions around the puja pandals, food, greetings for friends or family.

The new sticker packs also highlight Garba or dandiya, beautiful forms of the Goddess Shakti as Sherawali and Durga, special food and thalis prepared during these auspicious days, Ashtami with kanjaks, Ravan with his 10 heads as well as popular greetings, the company said.

For those who are not aware, Hike has launched special animated and camera sticker pack for Friendship Day this year in August.

To access the stickers, users may navigate to the sticker store in the chat option and download the Friendship Day stickers.

According to the company, stickers are one of the most loved features of Hike. Hike offers a library of over 20,000 stickers in 40+ languages.

Multiple genres are covered across 500+ sticker packs which highlight the colorful, cultural landscape of India, Bollywood, comedy, festivals, cricket, kabaddi, local catchphrases, emotions, and even there is also the nifty text-to-stickers feature on Hike chat that can turn any message you type into a fun sticker and over 300 million stickers are exchanged every day.

To further localize the experience, Hike has stickers that reflect both national and regional festivals like Holi, Diwali, etc. Going one step further to localize, Hike even has a library of customized stickers for over 500 colleges across India.