Holi In Metaverse: How To Celebrate World's First Digital Holi

We would have seen many festivals being celebrated in different games or metaverse. Now, it is time to celebrate Holi in the metaverse. The homegrown company called YUG Metaverse is hosting the World's First Holi on Metaverse. It is the first time that lets people in India and worldwide to enjoy playing Holi, the festival of colors with their family and friends.

Celebrate Holi On YUG Metaverse

The Holi Event will be organized on March 18 and March 19 on YUG Metaverse. Interested people can come and experience Holi via the platform in an altogether new way using metaverse. People can not only play Holi but also color each other with Pichkaris, do a rain dance, light up the Holi crackers and dance on DJ. There is a kids zone wherein characters such as Vir-The Robot Boy will perform.

Also, there are concerts of artists such as Sachet and Parampara where they will perform as Avatars. There are multiple types of NFT assets such as Pichkaris that participants will get after the event as an NFT Collectible.

Notably, the Holi Event on YUG Metaverse shows how technology can exist with our culture and traditions. Also, there are several brands that support the event and people can go and interact with the brands. You can participate in the Holi Event on YUG Metaverse from this link https://events.yugverse.com/holi.

How To Play Holi In Metaverse

If you are interested in playing Holi in the metaverse via the YUG Metaverse app, then you need to participate in the event by downloading the app. You can get the app on your smartphone or tablet via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, create an account on the app.

Later, you need to create an Avatar for yourself on the YUG Metaverse. Notably, metaverse has a total of three venues for now. One of these venues is Holi and select the Holi 2022 venue, wherein you will be taken to a download page to get the files. You need to be in the metaverse while playing Holi. As of now, this app is in the beta phase and there could be some glitches.

