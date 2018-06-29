HOOQ launches all-new mobile web experience with Google technology

Video-on-demand (VOD) service HOOQ launched an all-new mobile web experience for its customers using PWA- a technology that is championed by Google.

This technology allows HOOQ to deliver an app-like experience on the web and displays seamlessly and identically on all devices, including desktop, mobile, and tablet, the company said in a statement.

HOOQ users can now experience faster load times and smoother interactions even in uncertain network conditions.

According to the company PWA is now live in all HOOQ markets - the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India and Singapore, users can enjoy the best of local and Hollywood movies and TV series by simply going to their website.

HOOQ's deployment of PWA came on the back of findings that four in five consumers access the internet daily on their smartphones and the usage between apps and websites were about the same, the company said.

"At the same time, we 've also learned that more than half of those who came to the app store, interested in HOOQ chose not to download the app largely due to data constraints or storage limits on their device. This means that having a mobile app will only serve 50 percent of those mobile users and serving up a pure web experience allow s HOOQ to potentially double its reach to mobile users consuming content regardless of their choice of viewing over web or app," said Michael Fleshman, Chief Technology Officer of HOOQ.

The intent of introducing PWA is to deliver a smooth and engaging experience where customers with lower-end devices or low data caps can still enjoy the full HOOQ experience without the need to compromise", Fleshman added.

Smartphone penetration in emerging Asia has been on the rise and in 2017 over 230 million smartphones were sold, according to GFK.

This growing base of smartphone users are cognizant of their precious storage space on their phones and are less likely to download an app.