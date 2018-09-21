ENGLISH

How to add GIFs in Instagram Direct messages

Instagram introduces GIFs to its Direct messages like Facebook.Here is how you can use the new feature.

    Facebook introduced GIFs feature long back on its direct message and now finally Instagram has also introduced the same feature. With this feature now users will be able to send GIFs on Instagram Direct. Now you can tab the new GIF button in the composer bar to open a list of trending GIFs powered by GIPHY. You can also search the GIFs and send it to your friends and family with a single click.

    How to add GIFs in Instagram Direct messages

    You can also add an element of surprise by sending a random GIF. After you type in the search bar, simply tap "random" to send a random GIF associated with what you've searched. GIFs in Direct are available today in the latest version of Instagram for both iOS and Android.

    How to send a GIF in a direct message on Instagram?

    To send a GIF in a direct message all you need to do is to tap on the top right of Feed. Where you will find username or group name to open the conversation. You can also start a new conversation by tapping in the top right. Now you have to type the text where you will get the GIFs suggestions. Search for a GIF or swipe left to see more GIFs. You can also tap Random to send a random GIF related to your search. Tap a GIF to send it instantly.

    How to add GIFs in Instagram Direct messages

    Recently, Instagram has made it even easier for its users to purchase the stuff they see brands post in Stories. The popular photo-sharing platform tested the Shopping feature for Stories. Currently, the feature is available to businesses based in 46 countries. There's also a new Shopping channel prominently featured in Explore.

    Let's what Instagram is going to add to its platform to keep its users happy in all aspects.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
