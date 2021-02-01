How Many Members Can Use Amazon Prime Video Account News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Prime Video is one of the most popular video streaming platforms in India. On a global scale, this service has over 100 million subscribers. The video streaming platform has thousands of movies and shows across different languages and genres including original content.

Be it any video streaming platform, there is a specific limit of users that can use a particular account and this depends on the chosen plan. Unlike Netflix, Prime Video does not have multiple plans with a varying number of users accessing each plan. But there is a limit on the number of users who can access a Prime Video account.

It is quite common for users to share their account details with others so that their family and friends can watch and enjoy the content that is available. In that case, you could be confused regarding the number of users who can access your Prime Video account. Here, you will get clarity regarding the same.

How Many Devices Can Use Amazon Prime Video?

As per the official website, one user account can be used to stream up to three videos at the same time. This means that users can share their account with up to three people. It notes that though three devices are supported at a given time, the same video can be streamed in not more than two devices at a time.

Notably, Amazon Prime Video can be streamed on various devices such as Android and iOS smartphones, Fire tablets, web browsers, and others. There is also an option to download the videos to watch them offline.

User Profiles On Prime Video

Prime Video user profiles let users access recommendations, watchlist and season progress based on their individual profile activity. Prime Video lets users create and manage multiple profiles within their account with personalization specific to each profile.

As per the official website, one user can have up to six user profiles including one default primary profile and five additional profiles, be it adult or kids). This way, you can keep your recommendations and watchlist private from those of others whom you have shared your user account details with.

