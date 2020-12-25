How To Access BSNL App With Rs. 1,099 Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

The state-run telecom operator BSNL is known for providing prepaid, postpaid, and broadband plans. Similarly, the telecom operator is offering Wi-Fi calling services, where users are allowed to make free calls over the internet connection within India. In addition, users are allowed to make video calls and messages.

This service is known as the Wings app and it is good for those areas, where networks are not available. Notably, the Wings app is compatible with broadband services from all internet service providers.

BSNL Wings App Details

The app is specially designed for those who are facing network issues while calling due to poor network. Wings app allows you to make calls and receive calls. Besides, the BSNL Wings application is also providing international roaming services; however, to get the outgoing services, users have to pay Rs. 1.2 per minute to the customers.

How To Get BSNL Wings Application

First, you need to download the Wings application on your mobile phone and if you want to use this app on your Laptop, then you need to download a SIP client. For the unaware, the customers are allowed to use the Wings internet calling application with a broadband connection like Wi-Fi, 3G, and 4G. In addition, this service is available for Internet Leased Line users, in case you don't have a smartphone or laptop. Lastly, the operator is offering domestic roaming services for free.

BSNL Wings Plan Of Rs. 1, 099

It is worth mentioning that BSNL is providing this service at Rs. 1,099 plan. Furthermore, this service is offering its free calls for 1800 minutes of usage per month. It includes both on-net and off-net calls in the country. After 1800 minutes users have to pay 30 paise per minute, whereas international calls will be charged at Rs. 1.50 per minute.

Best Mobiles in India