How To Change Instagram Icon On Your Smartphone

Instagram's latest update now lets you change the app's icon. On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the popular social media platform has announced this new feature. You can now get a total of 13 Instagram logo options such as the Current, Classic 2, Classic, Original, Code name, Twilight, Sunrise, Aurora, Pride, Gold, Dark, Light, and the Very Dark. Some of these logos are pre-launched which we've seen with the social media platform over the past few years.

It has seen immense popularity in the last 10 years. Starting with only photo sharing, now the platform supports stories, IGTV, Reels, and much more. If you are facing a problem changing your Instagram icon follow this step by step. Besides, you can check our video as well.

How To Change Instagram Icon?

To change your Instagram icon, you need to first update your app. To update the app first go to Play Store then open Instagram and click on the update option. Now, follow this step to get the new icon or old icon.

Step 1: First you need to click on your profile icon.

Step 2: Click on the triple-line option at the top right corner.

Step 3: Now you can see the 'settings' option and then tap on that.

Step 4: Once you have entered on the settings page, drag the menu down until you see the emoji line.

Step 5: Finally, you can observe the listed icons and choose your favorite one.

Frequently Asked Questions

1.Is the process of changing the icon the same on iPhone and Android phones?

Yes, the process is the same on both devices. However, Android users can see little difference as it will ask for approval to add this icon to the home screen.

2.How long will the icon last?

Instagram has not mentioned this.

