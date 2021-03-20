How To Change Language In Google App And Google.com News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google, the search engine giant supports an extensive list of languages. It intends to make it easy for users to browse in their native language. It is possible for users who visit Google to change the language in both the web browser and app to change the language as per their convenience.

Once the language is changed, all the menus, interface elements and toolbars will appear in the new language. If users visit a website offering content in two or more languages, then the Google app will choose the language as per the users' preferences. It will also offer an option to translate the page to the language chosen by the users.

If you want to change the language, be it the app or Google.com, then check out the steps mentioned below.

How To Change Language In Google.com

To change the language in Google.com, follow the steps detailed below.

Step 1: Visit Google.com on your laptop, PC, smartphone or tablet browser.

Step 2: Tap on any language as per your choice from the options seen under the Search Bar.

Step 3: That's it! The search engine will display content in your preferred language.

How To Change Language In Google Chrome

If you use Google Chrome as your default browser, then you can change the language in the browser in a few simple steps detailed below.

Step 1: Go to Settings → Advanced on Chrome.

Step 2: Open the 'Languages and input' section and choose Language.

Step 3: Choose the language you prefer.

Step 4: If your preferred language is not seen, click on the option to 'Add' a language. Choose the language of your choice and hit Add.

Step 5: Besides the language, select More to use it.

Note that if you want the menu options to be displayed in this language, then select Display OS in the language and make sure to Restart Chrome. If you want only the webpages in the language, then Select Move in the top corner to move the language to the top of the list of languages. If you want Google to translate webpages, then click on Offer to translate pages in the chosen language.

How To Change Language On Google For Android

Android users can follow the below-mentioned steps to change the language on Google.

Step 1: Open Settings on the Google app on your Android device.

Step 2: Tap on Google.

Step 3: Go to the Google Account Management option.

Step 4: Tap on Data & Personalization.

Step 5: Go to General Preferences for the Web and select the Language of your choice.

Step 6: Tap Edit.

Step 7: Choose the language and hit Select.

Step 8: Add another language if you want to have multiple languages.

How To Change Language On Google For iOS

iOS users can follow the below-mentioned steps to change the language on Google.

Step 1: Open Gmail and tap on Menu → Settings.

Step 2: Go to Manage your Google Account.

Step 3: If you do not use Gmail, then go to myaccount.google.com.

Step 4: Click on Data & Personalization at the top.

Step 5: Go to General preferences for the web and select the Language.

Step 6: Choose Edit language.

Step 7: Select the language of your choice from the dropdown menu and hit on Select.

Step 8: Close and reopen the browser.

