How To Change Your Netflix Plan

Even though Netflix plans are a bit costlier than other OTT platforms, it is still one of the popular applications when it comes to offering good and original content. The company is offering four plans that are valid for one month only.

Unlike other OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, the company is not offering any annual plan. The first most affordable plan for Netflix starts from Rs. 199 and go up to Rs. 799. The first and the most affordable plan of Rs. 199 is offering one screen on mobile-only on Standard definition quality.

The Standard plan is available at Rs. 499, where it is offering content on laptops, TV, mobile, and tablets in HD quality. The other pack is available at Rs. 649, where Netflix is providing all content in two screens in HD screens. The content is available on laptops, tablets, television, and mobile. The last plan of Rs. 799 ships content in ultra HD quality in four devices at one time.

Apart from these plans, the company is planning to bring the Mobile+ plan of Rs. 349. Currently, the company is testing this plan and no one knows that when it will launch the plan of Rs. 349. However, if you are looking for upgrading and changing the plans, then you should follow these steps.

Step 1: First, you need the open the application on your smartphone and need to check the More section (You will find the option in the bottom).

Step 2: You need to click on the Account section and, then it will be redirected towards the website. After that, you'll see the plan details.

Step 3: Once it is done, you need to click on the change button and it is done. Then, you'll see all the plans and choose the new pack.

Step 4: After that, you need to give your confirmation about the plan. Netflix also provides you the detail of the plan.

