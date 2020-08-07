ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Netflix User Interface Now Available In Hindi: Here's How To Avail

    By
    |

    Netflix has shared the launch of a new user interface in India on Friday. The company has now added the Hindi language in its interface. By far, this is one of the biggest announcements made by Netflix to attract and to increase its user base. This will allow users to search and access Indian and international content in Hindi.

    Netflix User Interface Now Available In Hindi: Here's How To Avail

     

    Besides, the feature is available for signup, collections, and payments. This applies across all devices on mobile, TV, and web."We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible," said Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India.

    Here Is How To Change Language In Hindi

    Users can change the language to Hindi from the Manage Profile section on the television, mobile, and desktop. Additionally, users are allowed to set up five profiles in their accounts. In fact, users can change the language of all profiles. Also, the company announced that users outside India are also allowed to change the language.

    Furthermore, Netflix announced that it investing in Indian films and series. The company is also planning to bring 17 stories, such as A Suitable Boy, Ludo, Gunjan Saxena, Mismatched, and many more.

    Netflix To Bring Low-Cost Plans In India

    Netflix is testing affordable plans in the country. The Mobile+ Plan is likely to price at Rs. 349, where the company is likely to offer content in High-Definition, and it allows you to provide content in a phone, tablet, and computer. But still, it does not allow users to use television for streaming the content at one time.

    This means this pack is an upgraded version of Rs. 199 pack. Notably, Netflix ships four plans in the country. The plans are available between Rs. 199 and goes up to Rs. 799. After looking at the growing competition, it seems the company has launched its user interface in Hindi to lure tier four and tier five customers, and now we hope that it will add more languages in the country.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: netflix
    Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 22:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X