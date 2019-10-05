Top Hindi Series To Watch On Netflix

Leila

Leila seems like a rip-off of the popular Hulu series ‘A Handmaid's Tale'. While the screenplay unfolds in an Indian background, one can't help but notice the resemblance the series brings out. The plot revolves around a woman skirting around the oppressive society as she searches for her daughter taken away years ago.

The series is based on the novel ‘Leila' by Prayaag Akbar and directed by trio Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman, and Pawan Kumar. Set in the near future, this Huma Qureshi starer has a good plot, but lacks a good grip.

IMDB: 4.5

Typewriter

A horror fiction series, Typewriter is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. You'll find the typical horror setting with a creepy house and creaking floors. You'll find kids and strange neighbors who know deep dark secrets. One can say Typewriter is a simple thriller and doesn't disappoint with a powerful performance by Palomi Ghosh. However, isn't there already enough thriller/horror fiction out there?

IMDB: 6.5

Bard of Blood

Bard of Blood is the latest to stream on Netflix. The action-packed series has Emraan Hashmi in the main lead as an excommunicated RAW agent, analyst, and a sleeper agent. Bard of Blood revolves around a covert mission set in Balochistan. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the series is currently getting mixed reviews. We think the series has some good action sequences and a fairly good screenplay, but still lacks as it brings out the age-old plot of Indo-Pak tensions with nothing new to offer.

IMDB:6.9

Selection Day

Selection Day is one of those series where the cast brings the story to life with some powerful acting. India is a country where cricket is religion, but there are only a handful of series/movies about it. Selection Day starts with a typical and predictable plot, but it slowly unveils to more twists and turns. Although it does feel a bit dragged as it progresses, you can't expect a Hindi series without being too filmy right? The series is directed by Udyaan Prasad and is based on ‘Selection Day' by Arvind Adiga.

IMDB: 7.3

Ghoul

Ghoul is one of the top-rated horror series on Netflix starring Radhika Apte. With just three episodes, Ghoul is gripping right from the first episode. The plot revolves around Nida Rahim (Radhika Apte) as she begins unveiling secrets at the military detention center to finally come across the ‘Ghoul' that exposes all the shameful secrets. The thriller Hindi series is directed by Patrick Graham.

IMDB: 7.1

Little Things

Little Things is a perfect series to binge over the weekend with your partner. The plot is set in Mumbai and revolves around a mid-20s couple as they navigate their work-life and challenges they face. Produced by Aditi Shrivastava, Anirudh Pandita, and Ashwin Suresh, Little Things brings out a realistic picture of modern relationships. Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal have portrayed life-like chemistry in the series, another reason for its popularity.

IMDB: 8.2

Raja, Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniya

The Indian food-inspired series deserves a position on this list. While our list complies with crime and shocking reality series, Raja, Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniya is a fun-filled series about traditional Indian food. The series has come out in two seasons and was even nominated for the ITA Award for Best TV Show. The series brings to life the diversity of Indian cuisine and culture. Watch a couple of episodes and soon you'll be craving for some authentic food!

IMDB: 8.7

Delhi Crime

This series is one that chills you to your bones. The series recalls the brutal Delhi gang-rape case and follows the police branch's investigation. Directed by Richie Mehta, the chilling story portrayed in Delhi Crime is brought to life by Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Yashaswani Dayama. Delhi Crime paints a stark reality of the crime rate, mob reaction, and the politics involved.

IMDB: 8.5

Sacred Games

Rated as one of the best Hindi series and now a global phenomenon, Sacred Games tops the list of the most popular/watched Hindi Netflix series. Sacred Games revolves around a police officer Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) in the city of Mumbai. You'll find a complete chaotic set up with war, internal strife, corrupt officials, crime, and more. The second season of the series was also released. Sacred Games is directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Neeraj Ghaywan.

IMDB: 8.8