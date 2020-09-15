How To Check Data Balance On The New Vi Application News oi-Priyanka Dua

Ever since Vodafone-Idea has rebranded itself, it has become very active. The telecom operator is updating its plans. Recently, the telco has updated its work from home plans list along with its app. The new work from home plan has already been listed on the newly launched company's application. Apart from this plan, the company has introduced new options on the application.

The telecom operator has added a section called Surprises, recharge for others, SIM Home delivery, refer & win, recharge option, and caller tunes services. On the other hand, the new and updated app is confusing to the customers as the company has changed all features. However, there are some steps that allow you to check the new features, including how to check the balance on the Vi application.

Step 1: First, you need to download the app from the Google Play Store and App Store.

Step 2: Then, you need to add the number on the application on the new Vi account.

Step 3: Once, it is done, the app allows you to see the data balance, recharge plans, check the history, and much more.

What If Anyone Wants To Check The Balance Without The App?

Step 1: You need to open the phone Log on the smartphone that has Vi SIM Card.

Step 2: Then, you have to dial *111# and choose the option of the data balance.

List Of Vodafone-Idea Plans On The Company's Application

The plans are segregated in several segments, such as unlimited, combo, talk time, recommended, data, plan voucher, SMS, caller tune, and roaming. But, if we talk about its popular plans, then Rs. 297 pack is offering 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, free home delivery for 28 days.

The second plan on the list is available at Rs. 647 is providing 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, including local and STD calling for 84 days. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 699, where you get 4GB data per day for 84 days. It also ships unlimited calling and 100 messages per day.

