Vodafone Launches Rs. 109 And Rs. 169 Prepaid Packs; Offering Unlimited Calling For 20 Days
Vodafone has expanded its portfolio with two prepaid that have a validity of 20 days. The operator has launched an Rs. 109 and an Rs. 169 prepaid pack. In fact, all packs are live on the company's website.
Vodafone Rs. 109 And Rs. 169 Prepaid Pack: Details
According to the company's website, the first plan of Rs. 109 is valid for 20 days. It is offering 1GB data, 300 SMS, and unlimited calling on other networks. It includes Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription for the entire validity. The new plan is a successor of Rs. 99 prepaid plan, which used to offer 200 messages for 18 days only. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 169, where it is offering 1GB data per day, 100 messages, Vodafone Play, and a Zee5 subscription. It includes unlimited calling for 20 days.
Vodafone Launches Rs. 46 Plan Voucher
Apart from that these plans, Vodafone has launched Rs. 46 voucher. Currently, this voucher is available in only the Kerala circle and valid for 28 days only. The prepaid plan listing shows that it is also offering 100 minutes for calling on the same network, while calls on other operators will cost you Rs. 2.5 paise per second. The plan is available for both Idea and Vodafone customers. Besides, the company is offering Rs. 24 voucher for 14 days, which ships 100 minutes for calling.
In addition, the operator has introduced Rs. 819 plan for its prepaid customers. The Rs. 819 plan is offering 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 84 days. This plan is somehow similar to Rs. 699, where the operator is offering double data benefit. However, Rs. 819 is available only in Delhi and only to Vodafone customers. This means that Idea customers are not getting the same benefit.
