Vodafone’s New Rs. 819 Prepaid Pack Offers Daily 2GB Data For 84 Days And More
In recent times, Vodafone has become very active in terms of launching new prepaid plans in the country. The telecom operator recently added two packs in its portfolio and, now it has launched another pack in its huge list of prepaid plans.
Under this newly launched pack, Vodafone is offering 2GB data per day. The Rs. 819 also offers 100 messages per day, truly unlimited calls, and Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999 for 84 days. However, this plan sits against the company's own Rs. 699 prepaid pack.
The plan also gets you a subscription to Idea Movies along with one year of mobile shield benefit. However, there is a catch. This plan is only available in Delhi. The company is expected to launch this plan in other circles.
Other Vodafone Plans That Offer 2GB Data
Talking about other Vodafone plans that offer 2GB plans in the country. The plans are known as 'Double Data Offer', which are offering 4GB data daily to users. But still, there is no confirmation from the company so far as to how long this benefit would be available.
The first plan of Rs. 299 offers 4GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day for 28 days. It includes a Zee5 subscription along with a Vodafone Play subscription. Another plan of Rs. 449, will give users 4GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. This plan will also provide Zee5 subscription and Vodafone Play access for 56 days. Lastly, Rs. 699 pack provides unlimited calling for 84 days and users can get 100 messages per day, ZEE5 and Vodafone Play for 84 days.
