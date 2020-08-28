Just In
Airtel Xstream App: How To Download And Install Airtel Xstream App On TVs And Laptops
Reliance Jio's cheap plans have forced other telcos to bring something new to attract customers. Similarly, Airtel has launched Xstream services to offer content in different languages, 350+live channels, and many more. The service is known as the Airtel Xstream application. It can be downloaded on Android TV, laptop, tablet, and smartphones.
Notably, Airtel Xstream services are the web facilities of its services, which allows users to watch web series, videos online, and movies from other OTT platforms such as Eros Now, HOOQ, Zee5, Alt Balaji, and Hungama. However, there is a procedure to install the Airtel Xstream application on the TV, laptop, desktop, and tablet.
Step 1: First you need to check the Play Store on the television and look for Xstream application.
Step 2: Then, you have to install the application and launch it.
Step 3: After that, you have to enter your mobile number.
Step 4: Once it is done, users have to enter the OTP that you have received on your mobile number.
Step 5: You can watch the content on your Android TV.
How To Download Airtel Xstream Application On Laptop And Other Products
Step 1: You need to see the company's website i.e. www.airtelxstream.in to download the content on your laptop, desktop, and tablet.
Step 2: Now, you need to check the navigation bar.
Step 3: Then, you need to tap on the login button and enter your mobile number.
Step 4: After that, you will get the four-digit OTP. Then, you have to enter that OTP on the box.
Step 5: Then, you can watch content on all devices. After that, it allows you to see all shows, movies, TV shows, and Live TV.
Notably, for those who do not have Android TV can choose Xstream Box and Xstream Stick. For the unware, the Airtel Xstream Box is also offering content from all OTT platforms, while Xstream Stick comes with Chromecast that runs on Android TV.
