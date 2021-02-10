How To Get Free Netflix Subscription News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Netflix is one of the popular streaming services in India. This video streaming platform has an upper edge over the other OTT services with a slew of high-quality original content including movies and shows. If you want to binge-watch content on Netflix, then you need to become a member of the platform.

When it comes to the cost of Netflix subscription plans, the service provides a slew of plans and you can choose the one you wish as per your requirement. Also, there is a mobile plan priced at Rs. 199 per month that lets you stream content on your smartphone. You can check out the various Netflix subscription plans from here to know.

However, there are some ways wherein you can get a Netflix subscription for free to enjoy your favorite content. Well, you can get this by recharging or subscribing to any of the prepaid or postpaid plans that bundle the Netflix subscription. Below are the tricks that will help you get free a Netflix subscription.

How To Get Free Netflix Subscription

To get a free Netflix subscription, you can do either of the following.

Vi Postpaid Plans

If you are a Vi user, then you can get a free subscription with the REDX plan. Follow the below steps.

Download the Vi app and log in using your Vi postpaid number.

From the homepage, navigate to the Awards section.

Tap on the Netflix banner to be redirected to the Netflix site where you sign in to your account or sign up for the service.

This way, you will get to enjoy a free Netflix subscription for a year with select Vi postpaid plans.

Jio Postpaid Plans

If you use a Jio postpaid plan, then remember that you can get a Netflix subscription from the same. Here are the steps detailed for you.

Download and install the MyJio app on your phone and log in using your Jio number.

Tap on 'Activate Now' on the Netflix banner available on the homepage.

This will redirect you to the Netflix site where you can either sign in or sign up.

Once you do so, your Netflix free membership will start.

This way, you will get to enjoy free Netflix subscription for a year with Jio postpaid plans.

