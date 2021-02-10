Just In
- 48 min ago Redmi K40 Pro Tipped To Pack Snapdragon 888; Difference Between Redmi K40, Pro Models Explained
-
- 1 hr ago Infinix Smart 5 Retail Box Leaked; Price, Specs, Launch Date Revealed
- 2 hrs ago Nubia Red Magic 6 To Arrive With New Cooling System, Hints Official Video Teaser
- 2 hrs ago Buy Redmi Smart Band At Rs. 1,299 Via Amazon India
Don't Miss
- Movies Rishi Kapoor Had Made These Revelations About Late Rajiv Kapoor In His Autobiography
- News Domestic flights' fare band is not permanent feature: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri
- Lifestyle 7 Best Yoga Asanas For Normal Delivery
- Finance IRDAI: Policyholders Can Now Use DigiLocker To Store Insurance Policies
- Sports Australian Open: Wawrinka exits after marathon loss to Fucsovics
- Automobiles Citroen CC21 Spotting Testing In India: Read More To Find Out About The Micro SUV!
- Education Assam Police Admit Card 2021 Released For Constable UB & AB At slprbassam.in
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In February
How To Get Free Netflix Subscription
Netflix is one of the popular streaming services in India. This video streaming platform has an upper edge over the other OTT services with a slew of high-quality original content including movies and shows. If you want to binge-watch content on Netflix, then you need to become a member of the platform.
When it comes to the cost of Netflix subscription plans, the service provides a slew of plans and you can choose the one you wish as per your requirement. Also, there is a mobile plan priced at Rs. 199 per month that lets you stream content on your smartphone. You can check out the various Netflix subscription plans from here to know.
However, there are some ways wherein you can get a Netflix subscription for free to enjoy your favorite content. Well, you can get this by recharging or subscribing to any of the prepaid or postpaid plans that bundle the Netflix subscription. Below are the tricks that will help you get free a Netflix subscription.
How To Get Free Netflix Subscription
To get a free Netflix subscription, you can do either of the following.
Vi Postpaid Plans
If you are a Vi user, then you can get a free subscription with the REDX plan. Follow the below steps.
- Download the Vi app and log in using your Vi postpaid number.
- From the homepage, navigate to the Awards section.
- Tap on the Netflix banner to be redirected to the Netflix site where you sign in to your account or sign up for the service.
This way, you will get to enjoy a free Netflix subscription for a year with select Vi postpaid plans.
Jio Postpaid Plans
If you use a Jio postpaid plan, then remember that you can get a Netflix subscription from the same. Here are the steps detailed for you.
- Download and install the MyJio app on your phone and log in using your Jio number.
- Tap on 'Activate Now' on the Netflix banner available on the homepage.
- This will redirect you to the Netflix site where you can either sign in or sign up.
- Once you do so, your Netflix free membership will start.
This way, you will get to enjoy free Netflix subscription for a year with Jio postpaid plans.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
7,630
-
24,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620