How To Mute Mention Notifications On WhatsApp News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Already, the most popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is known for rolling out many new features from time to time. Now, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has rolled out one of the most awaited features that was highly anticipated by many users.

Well, the talk is about the feature that lets users to mute mention notifications of both individual conversations and group messages. This feature has been available for users since October last year. However, it is not useful when someone in a group chat mentions you. Despite muting the notifications of the group chat, you will continue getting notifications.

Also, if a group replies to any of your previously sent messages, then you will be notified. Notably, this isn't a technical flaw but it could be annoying if several members in a muted group conversation mentions you or replies to your messages.

How To Mute Mention Notifications On WhatsApp

Now, the WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo has noted that you can mute mention notifications with a workaround. Do keep in mind that you can mute notifications on both Android and iOS versions of the app. Also, it works on the desktop version of the app and WhatsApp Web. Doing these steps, you can mute notifications from group chats even if someone mentions you or sends a reply to your previous messages in a muted group.

Check out how to mute mention notifications on WhatsApp from here.

To mute conversations from an individual user, you just have to click on their profile. Now, you have to tap on Mute notifications option on Android and iOS. You can also do it by long-pressing on the contact's name and mute it from the options displayed at the top right corner. You can choose between options such as 8 hours, one week or always.

The same process can be done to mute mention notifications of group chats. This way, you will not get any continuous notifications when you are amidst your hectic schedules. This option to mute mention notifications should be quite useful for you to stop receiving unnecessary notifications.

Best Mobiles in India