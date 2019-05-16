Just In
How to share your favorite Netflix content on Instagram Stories
Netflix users can simply select the title they want to share, and add it directly to their Instagram Story.
In fact, users can personalize the default art further to add captions, stickers and more. The story will remain visible for 24 hours, and provide a 'Watch on Netflix' link back to the title page within the Netflix app. Users can also directly share the titles with their contacts on.
According to the company, "Sharing to Instagram Stories is now on all Android phones. You can share the Netflix shows and films you're in love with directly from the Netflix app to your followers. Pop in a quiz for your friends to guess your favorite character from a show. Or a GIF to reflect your mood after a movie. It's all part of what we're doing to make it fun and easy to share what you're watching, and help your friends find something new to watch."
Early this year, Netflix introduced this feature for iOS users.
Meanwhile, Netflix has partnered with premium smartphone brand OnePlus. Celebrating this association, Netflix released two posters from their much-awaited original series Sacred Games Season 2. The posters are shot on OnePlus 7 Pro and demonstrate its industry-leading camera capabilities.
The stunning posters capture the iconic intensity of the two most loved Sacred Games characters - Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Netflix also gave fans a sneak peek into the series by releasing a behind-the-scenes video, also shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro.
