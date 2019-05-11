5 apps and websites to find Netflix movies and TV shows

What the Hell Should I watch on Netflix

This is a very simple option which will give you a clear idea on picking a good show for you. If you choose your genre and what you exactly want to watch, like TV shows, movies or anything else, you can easily get a recommendation along with a trailer. If you do not like the recommendation, you can even look for other options that are provided by them. You have every alternative here and its clutter free as well as quick.

Flixwatch

It shows the best of Netflix and you can choose from a lot of options here. If you don't want to have any form of recommendation, you can just go through the list over here. You can sort according to the different categories that you can get from the readymade lists. Be it drama, documentaries, action, crime, comedy or any other genres, you can get it all over here. You can go through the brief description that is given to see if you like it or not. There is a More info link or a Watch on Netflix link, where you can watch it.

Compare Movies

If you are already given a few recommendations and you are unable to decide which one to watch, you can compare them by comparing the major details so that you can choose the best one to watch. Every show or movie there comes with a long vertical column, you can add other columns to it and compare it and share the link too. Major cast, crew, any awards won are all shown over there. Even IMDb links and YouTube videos are added to it.

Shufflix

You can choose everything that you wish to watch on Netflix itself. First, it asks you the name of the country you are viewing it from and then shortlist the entire thing for you. After that, you are provided a list to choose from. You can choose a particular show that they will show you a random episode from it and all the basic information about it. You can continue watching that or you can go for another recommendation.

Netflix codes

It has a number of hidden categories for Netflix from where you can choose the show. There are various secret codes with which you can find new content and can browse them. It has an organized way with which you can choose from the categories. Much larger categories are given to choose from. There are various categories which are not even available for regular users.