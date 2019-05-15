ENGLISH

    How to sign up for Adobe Photoshop iPad beta test

    Adobe is all set to release the full version of its Photoshop anytime soon this year. Now the company is conductinbng beta testing.

    By
    Adobe the company which is known for its best in class video and photo editing software is gearing up to release a full version of its Photoshop picture editing software on Apple iPad. It has been reported that the company is planning to launch the full version soon this year. According to 9to5Mac's report, the company has also opened a portal at which you can apply for the beta program.

    How to sign up for Adobe Photoshop iPad beta test

     

    But do note that all the users are not open to take part in this beta programme. The company is sending invites to a limited number of Creative Cloud users via emails. The invite email comes with a Google Form link which you have to fill and sign up to take part in the beta programme.

    In the Google Form you need to fill your details like name, e-mail address, and write a brief explaining why you are interested in the beta programme of Photoshop on iPad. If you get through the process then you will receive an email saying that you are selected for the beta programme.

    It seems the company is almost done with the full version of Photoshop for iPad and it can be released any time soon in the near future. The company announced the Photoshop CC for iPad at Adobe's Max 2018 conference.

    According to the company, the full version of the Photoshop will allow users to open and edit PSD file with all the advantages of the app which also includes layers features. It will work similarly like the one which is available on the desktop.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
