Grab the Apple iPad 9.7-inch with a hefty discount of Rs 7,040

Apple has recently launched its non-Pro iPad the 9.7-inch model back in March this year. The iPad was launched with a price tag of $329 (approx Rs 21582) but the company is offering a heavy discount of $100 on the device. Now you can grab the tablet for just $229 at Amazon and Walmart both.

So if you are planning to buy one, then this is the best deal at which you can grab the iPad. The device is also compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil.

The Apple iPad 9.7-inch is powered by the company's A10 Fusion chip, clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The tablet sports a 9.7-inch Multi-Touch Retina display with the resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels along with the pixel density of 264 ppi.

On the optical front, the iPad sports an 8-megapixel camera at the rear panel along with an LED Flash. On the front, it houses a 1.2-megapixel camera for selfies and FaceTime.

On the connectivity part, the Apple iPad (2018) offers 4GLTE and A-GPS (on the Wi-Fi + Cellular model) as well as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, and a Lightning Connector. The iPad also sports a Touch ID biometric sensor and comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, and a three-axis gyroscope.

The company claims that the iPad is capable of delivering a battery life of around 10 hours with a single charge. Moreover, the device also comes with 200GB of free iCloud space and runs iOS 11.3 out-of-the-box. There's also a new free app called 'Schoolwork' which comes pre-loaded with the new iPad.

