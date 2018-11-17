Video: New iPad Pro fails miserably in the bend tests

Apple recently unveiled its new iPad Pro and its time that YouTuber JerryRigEverything rips the device apart. In his new video, the iPad Pro can be seen bending easily without much exertion.

The tablet gave up easily without putting out a fight during the bend test. This video isn't the only proof that the new iPad Pro has low structural integrity. Many users have complained about the slight bends on their new iPads. Few of them also said that their devices were a little bent out-of-the-box.

What's more alarming is that the tablet can be dissected into two with just a little pressure. This also brings us to a question that whether Apple has made a delicate device just to trim few millimeters. The company might have surely run a slew of tests before launching the device.

To recall, the iPad comes with an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina Display. The 11-inch variant has a screen resolution of 2388 x 1688 pixels, while the 12.9-inch variant has a resolution of 2732 x 2048 pixels.

The new iPad Pro is powered by an octa-core A12X Bionic chip which is based on a 7nm design chipset. As for the camera, the device comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera, while there is a 7MP TrueDepth camera up front. For transferring data and charging, the device uses the USB Type-C port.