    IFF Raises Concern Over AarogyaSetu App's Privacy: Report

    By
    |

    The Government of India has recently launched an app for iOS and Android devices with an intention to track the COVID-19 suspects. However, it seems that the AarogyaSetu app is not secure enough to keep the personal data of users safe. Privacy-focused grouped like IFF (Internet Freedom Foundation) are raising alarm over the privacy of this app.

    According to the Economic Times report, the New Delhi-based IIF has raised concern over the information collection, data storage, institutional divergence, purpose limitation, audibility, and transparency of the app. These concerns are claimed based on sections of the government and technology. It was also reported that the app was designed with a "privacy-by-design" approach.

    Economic Times quoted the IFF reports claiming that the app's privacy policy "does not specify which departments or ministry or officials will be the ones accessing that data", with "a lack of specificity adding to concerns of overreach".

    "In Singapore, for instance, the ministry of health has access to data of its contact-tracing app and decision-making powers, besides clearly stating its purpose of concentration towards disease control and spread. In India's case, the disclosed purpose for the app is vague enough for the government to repurpose it or expand its scope." ET quoted Sidharth Deb, the IFF's parliamentary and policy counsel as saying.

    According to the report, at present, there is no legitimate structure that administers the AarogyaSetu mobile app, apart from the terms of use and the privacy policy.

     

    The report also suggests that the purpose limitation is the top most priority of the concern list because it means that the app can be used beyond the purpose of what it is created. The application comes without any clarity on limitation. The data collected by the app is directly updated on the central server.

    Deb also suggested in his report that the data should be immediately deleted once the pandemic gets over. The data collected by the users across the nation is very important and it should not be compromised in any case.

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 14:23 [IST]
