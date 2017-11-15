India's first voice-enabled smartwatch app now available on Apple watch

Moneycontrol has launched India's first smartwatch application to have voice search for stocks enabled on the Apple watch.

As the app is currently compatible with the iOS operating system, you can open Moneycontrol on your Apple watch, tap on the voice button, and say the name of your favorite stock and you get all the relevant information right on your watch. Speaking about the endeavor, Manish Maheshwari, the CEO for Network18 Digital, "Markets are quick, fast and on the go and through this foray into smartwatch apps, Moneycontrol is ensuring that's exactly how it stays for its users."

"We are at the cutting edge of technology and our constant efforts are aimed at remaining relevant and top of the mind for our users", said Rajat Nigam, group CTO of Network18.

"Besides these traditional channels, Moneycontrol leads Network18 Digital's emphasis on accessibility, with the MC app now available on iOS smartwatches, soon to launch on Android. This app boasts a unique functionality with which, a user can speak to his watch and get a stock quote immediately. The enabling of voice on the Apple smartwatch is our first step into the IOT space", said Avinash Mudaliar, Network 18 Digital CPO.

If you don't own an Apple smartwatch, there's no need to be sad. "We are launching the Android version in the next few weeks and working on some interesting voice-enabled products from the network for platforms. With a simple tap, the users can get a snapshot of the indices, or their favorite derivative, or the latest NAV of the mutual funds they were tracking. Our customers can now access content across devices, at the tap of their fingers," he added further.

Apple watch users can download the app from here.