Instagram adds a new shopping collection tab to its app

Instagram's shopping options are digging deeper into the app. The latest update of the popular photo-sharing app brings a shopping collection tab, where users will be able to save potential purchase items for later.

Users will be able to return to items they've saved through their profile. Instagram is currently testing a redesign of the Shop tab that can be seen on business profiles. The idea of the new feature is to allow users to see all the products from that particular retailer as they appear in posts and Stories.

The company believes that this could be a good option to scroll through all the products from a single brand at once. Additionally, Instagram has also made it possible for users to shop from feed videos. A shopping icon will appear in the bottom left corner of videos that contain products.

By tapping on the icon, the users will be directed to a page where the details about the product will be specified. The new update will be rolled out for the users on iOS and Android in the coming days.

The Shopping feature was introduced back in September this year and was made available to businesses based in 46 countries. A new Shopping channel also featured in Explore tab on the app. Instagram at the time said that Shopping in Stories lets brands "tell an even deeper story about what's behind their products."

Besides, the company has also started testing a Google's Digital Wellbeing-like feature for its app. The feature will be called the "activity dashboard" and will allow users to check the time spent on the app in a span of seven days.

The feature lets the user fight against the addiction of being glued to their smartphones and scrolling through their Instagram feed over and over while missing out on the real-life action. The feature is similar to what we've seen on Apple's new iOS 12 which tells the time spent on the phone and different apps.