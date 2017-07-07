Now reply to Instagram stories with photos or videos!

Instagram announced on July 6 that users can now reply to stories with either a photo or a video. It also introduced a sticker feature which makes direct messaging on Instagram a lot more fun.

Instagram announced, "From selfies to Boomerangs, now you can be even more fun and playful when you respond to friends." It explained the new features further, "You can use any creative tools in the camera, including face filters, stickers, and Rewind."

To use the feature users need to tap on the camera icon which appears on the left bottom corner of the screen while a story plays itself. Once you tap on the button, the camera opens up along with a sticker which is a snapshot from the recipient's story. While composing the reply users will have access to Boomerang, Hands-free and Rewind options along with several filters that Instagram offers.

The recipients of such reply on their story receive a direct message in their inbox. The reply also has the sticker that the sender used. The sender of the 'Reply' also gets a notification in case the recipient replay or takes a screenshot.

Although Snapchat was the first Social media platform of its kind and Instagram may be accused of being the copycat yet the latter has witnessed an increasing popularity among users. Moreover, Snapchat still has to introduce such a feature to users.

Instagram has been adding up several options for users to choose from, month after month. Recently it introduced the option to re-post the replay of live videos for users.

Image Source- Instagram story