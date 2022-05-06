Instagram Makes Age Verification Process Mandatory For Everyone; Here’s How To Do It News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram is now one of the most-used apps among youngsters. Last year, the Meta-owned photo-sharing app announced that age verification will be mandatory for users. Now, the feature seems to have been rolled out. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the photo-sharing app which says ''add your birthday''. The users also claims that if you are entering your wrong date of birth, Instagram will block your account.

Instagram Rolls Out Age Verification Process

Users will now get pop-up from Instagram which asks for their birth date if they haven't provided birthday by a certain point. The shared screenshot on Twitter says, users need to share their birth date to continue using Instagram. Even if this account is for something like a business or pet.

The step is aimed to protect younger people in our community. Besides, Instagram will also use your birthday to help personalize your experience, including ads. However, it won't be part of your public profile. As mentioned above, entering the wrong date of birth can block your account. Instagram also said that they are using artificial intelligence to estimate how old people are based on things like "Happy Birthday" posts.

Further, if someone gives the wrong date of birth, the technology will recognize it. And the users will get a menu of options to verify their age. Everyone now uses the photo-sharing app and the main reason to collect birth dates is to prevent kids below the age of 13 to access the app.

Last year, Instagram was planning to bring a dedicated Instagram app for kids, but the company paused the project and promised to bring parental supervision tools for teens.

Apart from this, Meta-owned platform recently introduced a new feature named Product Tagging, which lets users tag any product to their feed posts. By tagging products on feed posts, users now can support any brand they like. Besides, users can shop products directly from the post with one click.

To know how to add Product Tags on your post, you can check our previous story. However, the feature is now limited to US users. There is no info on whether the feature will be available for Indian users at this moment.

