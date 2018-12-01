ENGLISH

Instagram rolling out 'Close Friends' feature for Stories

Instagram has a new update for its app.

    Instagram Stories allows you to send disappearing messages to your friends, but users had to send it to all their friends. That's about to change, as the popular photo-sharing app is rolling out a new feature that allows users to choose the audience for certain Stories.

    The feature is called Close Friends. Users will be able to add and remove followers from the list at any time. The followers that are being added or removed won't be notified. The list can be accessed from the side menu on the profile.

    After the followers are set up, whenever the user shares a Story, they'll get an option to send it to all the followers, or just to their Close Friends list. The feature is basically for sharing "more personal moments," according to Instagram.

    While the followers won't be notified, a badge will show in the Stories if you are on someone's Close Friends list, so it's not a secret totally.

    Besides, Instagram has also added a new shopping collection tab to deeper shopping integration in the app. This feature will allow users to save potential purchase items for later.

    It will allow users to return to items they saved through their profile. The app will also have a redesign of the Shop tab that can be seen on business profiles. The new feature is built for users to see all the products from a particular retailer as they appear in posts and Stories.

    Instagram believes that this could be a good option to scroll through all the products from a single brand in one go. The app also allows you to shop from feed videos. A shopping icon will appear in the bottom left corner of videos that contain the products.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
