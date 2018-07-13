Instagram testing new Request Verification process on its app

It seems that getting the blue tick verification won't be a big deal for Instagram users in the coming days. The company is said to be testing a new verification process with an official request from the app. Currently, the new request form is available for iOS in Australia and some few other unspecified countries.

"Our community asked us for more transparency around this issue, and with today's announcement we're sharing clear details about verification requirements and eligibility criteria," Instagram's strategic partner manager APAC, Nicci Meek, told nine.com.au in a statement.

However, Instagram said that this new feature will be available for Android users over the next couple of weeks. So far, the company never introduced any public-facing way for a user to apply for a blue tick verification mark on their account. Though Instagram tried to simplify the process of verification, it never succeeded in fulfilling the users' expectation.

The request verification will appear in the main settings of Instagram. This is where users have to provide personal details like a copy of their ID in order to request verification. The company says that "request verification" option is a test. For now, there is no clarity when the company will roll out this feature to everyone.

Traditionally blue tick which is widely known as a verified badge, have been provided to celebrities, athletes, musicians and notable "influencers" by Instagram staff to avoid duplicate and fake accounts.

Recently, Instagram has added a new feature that will allow you to ask questions in the Stories. Don't get confused between the poll feature and the question-answer feature.

The yes/no polls and emoji sliders can be used with questions, but the new aspect here is the open-ended questions. With this new feature, your followers or friends will be able to send you long-winded answers instead of just yes or no.

Instagram recently also announced that it has over 400 million daily users, the Stories feature is quite famous among the users. It has also gained music stickers recently.

Source