Instagram To End Support To IGTV App; Focus Recentered On Short, Simple Reels

Instagram has witnessed dynamic growth ever since it was introduced and also after Meta bought it under its wing. However, the IGTV app was one of the features that never caught on. Instagram has now officially announced to end the support for the separate IGTV app as it continues to keep all videos in the main Instagram app.

Instagram IGTV App Shut Down

The IGTV app was Meta's aim to take on Google-owned YouTube in the video market. But now, Instagram has its niche and is working on "making videos as simple as possible to discover and create." This would put an end to the IGTV app as all kinds of videos, including Reels, will be available on the main app.

"Last year, we kicked off simplifying video on Instagram by merging Feed Video and IGTV into one format - Instagram Video - to make it as easy as possible to create and find videos that you love. Over the coming months, you'll see us continue to invest in simplifying our video formats, making it even easier to create and watch video on Instagram - the way you already do with Reels," the blog post reads.

Looking back, the IGTV app was introduced in 2018 and was heavily promoted. There was even a dedicated button on Instagram that urged users to check out IGTV. However, the lack of popularity convinced Instagram to get rid of the dedicated button and renamed it to Instagram TV. The move also brought in IGTV's hour-long videos on the main app.

Instagram Video To Get Ad Push

Instagram has been a popular platform for content creators, especially after TikTok was banned in India. Ad Instagram is now tapping into ads in Reels so creators can earn more. The blog post notes that Instagram is "testing a new ad experience on Instagram, which will allow creators to earn revenue from ads displayed on their reels," expected to rollout later this year.

Instagram is now more than just a photo-sharing app as the focus has been shifted to creating and sharing videos. The new blog post is titled: Continuing our video investment on Instagram, which highlights the paradigm shift of the popular social media app.

