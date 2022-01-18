Just In
- 55 min ago Microsoft Adds Five New Features To Teams; Big Help For Frontline Workers
- 1 hr ago Blockbuster Deals On Electronic Devices In Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022
- 2 hrs ago Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680, 33W Dart Charge Launched At Rs. 13,999; India Sale Date
- 3 hrs ago Vivo T1 5G Indian Variants Tipped; Launch Timeline Also Revealed
Don't Miss
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2021-22: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips
- Movies Zaheer Iqbal Reacts To Linkup Rumours With Sonakshi Sinha; Says 'She Is One Of My Best Friends'
- Automobiles Tata Motors Price Hike Announced: Price Increase Of Upto Rs 21,000 Effective From January 2022
- News Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid testing amid surge in cases
- Finance Gold Rates Are Acting Steady In Indian Domestic Markets, In Mid-January
- Education ICMAI CMA Result 2021 Declared For Foundation Exam At icmai.in, Here’s How To Download
- Lifestyle Dr Angelique Coetzee: Don’t Look At Your Positivity Rate, Look At How Many People Admitted In ICU
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Maharashtra In Winter Of 2022
How To Mark Photos & Videos As 'View Once' On Instagram
Most of us are aware of the 'View Once' feature which is available on WhatsApp and Instagram as well. Sometimes you don't want to be stored any image on your friend's phone. In that case, the View Once feature will help you, it won't let see any video or image more than once. For example, you've sent an image to your friend and they've checked it once. After that they cannot check for the second time, it will disappear automatically.
The 'View Once' feature on Instagram is quite different than WhatsApp. When you send any image or video directly from your gallery, WhatsApp allows you to mark the image or video as 'View Once'. However, Instagram won't allow you. Check here how the 'View Once' feature does work on Instagram.
Instagram 'View Once' Feature
As mentioned above, you cannot mark any image as View Once on Instagram if you are sending it directly from your gallery. But if you are capturing an image or video using Instagram's camera, then you can mark that image or video as View Once before sending it to your contacts. Here's how to do it.
How To Set View Once On Instagram
Step 1: Open your Instagram and then one chat to whom you want to send any image or video.
Step 2: Click on the camera icon and hold it to capture any video or click any image.
Step 3: You'll see the 'View Once' option and click on that.
Step 4: Now, you can click on send option. There are also be two other options namely - allow replay and keep in chat. The latter allows storing the image or video on your chat.
Instagram is now one of the popular social media platforms which have introduced several new features lately. Apart from the View Once a feature, there is a feature named Vanish Mode which will automatically disappear all seen messages if you enable it. To enable the Vanish Mode, open any chat and then click on top. Now, you can see the Vanish Mode option, then click on that to vanish messages automatically.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,239
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115