Instagram users will be able to react to stories with the help of animated emojis

Instagram has gradually become one of the most popular image-sharing platforms which is available on the market today for the users. The Instagram Stories has now become a great way for the users to share the interesting moments that they experience through the day. The image sharing platform already has a large user base and the company keeps on introducing new features to attract more users. Now, in an effort to increase the user engagement on its profile and prompt quick conversations, the company has introduced a nifty feature for its stories.

With the introduction of the new feature, the users will be able to react to the Stories with the help of animated emojis replies. The new emoji responses are similar to that of the six emoji responses that are available on the Facebook. The new emoji responses that are being introduced to Instagram include emotions like amazement, applause, laughter, love, amazement, grief and "lit". Instagram has used the lit emojis instead of the anger reaction that is available for Facebook, while the rest of the emojis remain the same.

Similar to the Facebook app and the live videos, a cloud of emoji shows up when a user taps on any of the reactions. The emoji icon is placed beside the comment box and when a user taps on it presents the six reactions. Users can see other people's reaction to their Stories by simply swiping up on the story besides the view on their stories.

It appears that the feature is currently available only in the beta version of Instagram. It is expected that the new feature will make its way to the stable build soon after some twitches and improvements along with support for a wide range of reactions. However, users can also send the reactions or invite conversations by using the comments bar.

