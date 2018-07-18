Instagram working on an app based 2-Factor-Authentication tool to combat SIM hacking

Instagram had first introduced the 2-Factor-Authentication feature on its platform back in Mach 2017. The 2FA feature allowed the users to protect their accounts in case of any potential security breach at the platform. However, similar to other SMS-based authenticating methods the Instagram's 2FA is also prone to sabotage if in case the users lose their phone or their SIM cards get hacked.

In an effort to bring a solution for this Instagram has mentioned it to TechCrunch that the company is working towards developing a two-factor authentication system that relies primarily on the security apps like the Google Duo and Google Authenticator rather than an SMS-based verification code. This implies that a temporary key or token will be generated independently of the mobile number which further will prevent SIM hackers from getting into users Instagram.

Instagram, on the other hand, has not shared much information regarding the feature and it is being said that there is not much to be revealed as well. Further, tearing down on the latest APK, Jane Manchum Wong has fetched a prototype of the feature. The information related to the app reveals that the users will be provided with the option to toggle both - SMS authentication and token-based key-on simultaneously. However, the preferred option should be the token-based key as an authentication factor.

The SMS-based authentication code can be applied on not just the social media apps and e-mail inboxes but also for some important financial transactions. A recent story by the VICE's Motherboard shows a different side to it. The story explains how easy it is for the hackers to steal mobile numbers from the government repository such a security database by simply tricking a telecom operator to reassign a mobile number to a phony SIM card.

The story further says that the hackers are primarily targeting the Instagram and Twitter accounts as the same could be sold for some good amount of money. Recently, Facebook had revamped the complete procedure of the 2-Factor-Authentication and now allows a user to utilize the security measure without the need for them to register a phone number. It is good to see the efforts that Instagram is making towards the privacy of its user base, which always has been a reason for concern.