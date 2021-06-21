International Yoga Day 2021: PM Modi Announces New mYoga App For One World, One Health News oi-Sharmishte Datti

On the occasion of International Yoga Day today, PM Narendra Modi said yoga is needed now more than ever as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the Indian PM has announced a new mYoga app that will help people train and practice yoga across the globe.

mYoga App Launch On International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 ever since PM Modi proposed the concept back in 2014 at the UN General Assembly. Today marks the seventh Yoga Day with the theme of 'Yoga for Wellness'. While addressing the gathering to mark the occasion, PM Modi said the day is very important as "the whole world is combating the coronavirus disease pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope".

"When the unseen coronavirus knocked on the doors of the world, no country was prepared for it in terms of resources, capability, and mental state. We all have seen that in such difficult times, yoga has become a great source of inner strength," PM Modi said at the gathering celebrating Yoga Day in a collaboration with WHO.

mYoga App Explained

PM Modi has also announced a new platform that will keep the celebrations and the wellness mantra going. The new mYoga app is a new platform that India is sharing with the world. The new mYoga app aims to make the 'One world, one health' motto a successful one. Also, the app aims to uphold the yoga for wellness theme for this year.

The mYoga app, as the name suggests, is a mobile-based app that can be accessed anywhere across the world. The app will have several videos of yoga training based on the Common Yoga Protocol. Moreover, the mYoga app is also available in several international languages, making it easier and more accessible to people across the globe.

"We will be launching the mYoga app which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world," the Prime Minister said. Additionally, the mYoga app will have several categories like beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. The mYoga app can be download on your smartphone.

