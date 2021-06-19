ENGLISH

    Amazon International Yoga Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 25,000

    By
    |

    Every year, International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. To commemorate the same, the online retailer Amazon is hosting the International Yoga Day Quiz right now on its mobile app. This quiz contest follows the World Music Day quiz that was hosted under the Funzone section of the app.

     

    Amazon International Yoga Day Quiz Details

    Well, this quiz contest is live from June 17 and participants can take part in the quiz contest until June 30. Only one winner is eligible to get the prize of Rs. 25,000, which will be credited to the user's Amazon Pay Balance account. Notably, the winner will be announced on July 10, 2021.

    To be eligible to win the prize of the Amazon International Yoga Day quiz, you need to sign in to their existing Amazon account or create a new one. Notably, this is an app-only quiz and you should download the Amazon app to participate in it. On signing in to the account, you should search for Funzone or scroll down to find the same. Here, you need to scroll down to find the International Yoga Day Quiz banner and click on it.

    During the contest period mentioned above, you will be prompted to answer a set of five questions related to Yoga. Once you provide correct answers, you will be entitled to take part in a lucky draw from where one fortunate participant will be selected as the winner.

    Amazon International Yoga Day Quiz Answers

    Remember that you need to provide correct answers to all five questions asked under the Amazon International Yoga Day Quiz contest to be eligible to win the prize. So, here we list the questions and answers for you.

    Question 1: What is meaning of Sanskrit word "Yogq

    Answer: Union

    Question 2: Which Veda mentions the elements of yoga?

    Answer: Rig veda

    Question 3: India celebrated its first international yoga day on ________?

    Answer: 21-Jun-2015

    Question 4: How many steps are there in one Surya Namaster round?

    Answer: 12

    Question 5: What is the name of this Asana?

    Answer: Vrikshasana

    These are the five questions and answers that are asked under the Amazon International Yoga Day Quiz contest in the funzone section of the app.

    amazon apps news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10:06 [IST]
