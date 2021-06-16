Amazon Samsung Tablet Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is hitting the headlines for several reasons including the launch of the Galaxy M32, Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip series smartphones and more. Also, it is eying to bring the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite to India. It has been revealed that these tablets will be available via Amazon India.

Amazon Samsung Tablet Quiz Details

In the Amazon Samsung Tablet Quiz contest, 10 winners will be chosen for the prize from the lucky draw. This quiz started on June 14 and will be live until June 30, 2021 at 11:59 PM. The prize winners will be announced on or before July 10.

Given the availability of these devices, the online retailer Amazon is hosting a quiz contest called Amazon Samsung Tablet Quiz under the other quiz contests in the Funzone section. This quiz tests the knowledge of participants about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE that is slated to arrive in the country on June 23.

Notably, the Amazon Samsung Tablet Quiz comes soon after the Samsung Galaxy M32 quiz. These are found along with other contests that let users win Tecno Spark 7T, iQOO Z3 5G, Redmi Note 10S and other prizes. You can check out all these contests under the Funzone section of the Amazon app and the correct answers from our previous content to be able to win the prize.

Amazon Samsung Tablet Quiz Answers

Here are the answers for the Amazon Samsung Tablet quiz that will let you win Rs. 10,000 of Amazon Pay Balance.

Question 1: The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mega battery size of _____ mAh?

Answer: 10,090

Question 2: The Galaxy Tab S7 FE delivers rich, cinematic sound quality through Dual AKG speakers powered with Dolby Atmos technology.

Answer: TRUE

Question 3: Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers an immersive viewing experience with its ____ inch, vibrant display.

Answer: 12.4

Question 4: Which productivity instrument is a complementary in-box accessory with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE?

Answer: SPen

Question 5: Which of the following features and accessories help is using the Galaxy Tab S7 FE like a PC?

Answer: All of the above

