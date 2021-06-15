ENGLISH

    Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz Answers: Win Free Samsung Smartphone

    By
    |

    Samsung is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in the budget Galaxy M series - the Galaxy M32. It has been confirmed that the smartphone will be launched on June 21 in India. This upcoming smartphone is believed to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country.

     

    Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz Answers: Win Free Samsung Smartphone

    It looks like the Samsung Galaxy M32 will be launched via Amazon India and now the same appears to be confirmed as the retailer is hosting a new quiz contest. Well, Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 quiz under its funzone section for lucky users to win the smartphone for free.

    Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz Details

    The Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 quiz contest is live from June 14, 2021 to June 30, 2021. There will be five winners and the winners will be announced on July 30, 2021. If you are interested in taking part in the quiz, then you can try your luck by participating in the quiz contest via the Amazon app. As you know, the contest can be accessed only via the app and not via the website.

    Similar to the other quiz contests, you just have to download and install the Amazon app to participate in the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 quiz. Once you answer all questions correctly, you will be taken to the lucky draw and five winners will be chosen from the lucky draw to receive the Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone for free. So, you need to know the correct answers to these questions and we have listed the same below.

    Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz Answers

    Here are the answers to the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 quiz.

    Question 1: Why does Galaxy M32 have the segment best display?

    Answer: It has a combination of all of the above

     

    Question 2: What is the camera setup on the Galaxy M32?

    Answer: 64MP Dual camera

    Question 3: Which of the following cutting-edge software gives the M32 worry-free privacy and security?

    Answer: All of the above

    Question 4: Which feature on the M32 allows you to make simple, secure payments at any NFC POS terminal?

    Answer: Samsung Pay

    Question 5: What is the battery capacity of the Galaxy M32?

    Answer: 6000 mAh

    That's it! More details of the Galaxy M32 will be known at the time of its launch on June 21.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 9:06 [IST]
