IRCTC App, Website Get Fresh Look With Improved Features, Cybersecurity Upgrades

IRCTC app and website has been the one-stop destination to book or even enquire anything about the Indian trains. Now, both the IRCTC app and website have been redesigned and upgraded to bring in several new features. Features like checking train availability, accommodation, and other such details have been made even easier.

IRCTC App Update

Going into the details, here are some of the new updates on the IRCTC app and website. The upgrade now allows traveling passengers to book their tickets, and even book their meals and accommodations at the same time. Plus, users have the option to save their destinations under regular or favorite tabs, to make it easier for the next booking.

The revamped IRCTC app now displays the availability of all train classes with their fares on the same page. To recall, users needed to check them individually by clicking on the particular class. Also, the app and website now allow users to toggle for different dates on the same page, which wasn't available previously.

Moreover, the IRCTC app and website will now reveal the journey details on the payments page, giving users another chance to confirm or rectify the information they have provided. Plus, users can also check the real-time availability of seats. Coming to refunds, users who have logged into their accounts can easily check their refund status as well.

More importantly, the IRCTC app and website now has a built-in feature that enhances the cybersecurity of the platform with improved captchas. There is also a new cache system that enhanced the overall availability status. The platform also users AI for predictive entry suggestions so travelers won't waste much time looking for the station.

IRCTC Update: Will It Help?

With the lockdown lifted, travelers are once again busy planning trips across India, via the Indian Railways. The improved India Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation app and website have made it easier for passengers to check out the details they need. With crores of active users, IRCTC records nearly 800,000 ticket booking per day, with 83 percent booked online. The enhanced app is surely something that will benefit travelers across the country.

