IRCTC to launch a new website and mobile app to make booking faster and simpler

The Digital India initiative has paved a way for government organizations to somewhat harness the power of technology and use it to make lives easier for the general public.

Besides, the Railway department seems to have already learned the importance of making its ticketing platform more seamless. And while the company has already introduced a dedicated website but it has been buggy and the site tends to overload very easily.

However, it looks like there will be some improvements on the matter. As such, the railway is now reportedly launching a revamped website and a new Android-based Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) mobile app to ensure faster and easier ticket-booking, as well as help passengers, plan their travel better.

The new website is expected to be passenger-friendly, clutter-free with easier log-in and navigation and will not have the problem of getting timed out during booking of a ticket. If you have noticed, in the current website users get a very short time to make bookings or plan a travel. Once the time expires the website forces you to log in and book all over again. It's a hectic process.

Additionally, there will also be some new features introduced in the app and the website. Some of which includes a display of confirmed tickets and dates to help plan journey by relying on data analytics and also curb misuse of facilities such as Tatkal.

Along with that, railways also plans to start a mechanism to send SMS alerts to travelers about arrival and departure of trains on a real-time basis. Text alerts will also be sent to passengers during the journey about any delay, cause of delay and the time the train will take to reach the next station and its final destination. These features within the new app and website will be added with the help of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) who will also inform travelers on the exact location of the train by using satellites.

The state-run transporter also aims to gather a larger chunk of business through its new website and mobile App from other travel websites and Apps.

Meanwhile, IRCTC had also launched a new ticketing App, IRCTC Rail Connect, to facilitate the booking of train tickets in a faster and easier way. The main highlights of the app are that it has a simple, easy-to-use interface and features that are more mobile-friendly. It also has an additional layer of security and is available for free for Android devices.