ixigo emerges as 6th most downloaded app on Google Play store: Report

India's leading travel platform ixigo has emerged as the world's sixth most downloaded travel app on Google Play store. As per Sensor Tower's November 2018 data report, "ixigo trains" app secured the sixth position on the global top 10 list of most downloaded apps in the travel segment, just behind Uber, Grab and Google Earth.

According to a report with nearly 30 million monthly active users and 120 million app downloads, ixigo has witnessed phenomenal growth over the last year, becoming the largest travel platform in India.

The company has also seen 6x growth in transactions touching 1.2 million passenger bookings per month for flights, hotels, buses, and trains, the company said in a statement.

"ixigo's train app has become the default travel app for millions of people who travel by trains, flights, and buses in India. Nearly half of the smartphone population in many Tier 2 towns such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, etc. now use ixigo for all their travel requirements," Aloke Bajpai, CEO & Co-Founder, ixigo said.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to focus on its trains app to capitalize on growth from the "next billion users" from tier 2 and 3 towns.

Rajnish Kumar, CTO & Co-Founder, added, "With our deep product and technology focus, we have been able to grow organically at a much faster rate than all other major travel players in the Indian market. Our team spends a lot of time understanding how different the behavior and requirements are for a Tier 2/3 city traveler. We have built a really simple, easy to use and localized app that is lightweight and works offline."

For the unaware, this app is available in 7 Indian languages last year including - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil and Kannada which covers over 95 percent of the digital user base in