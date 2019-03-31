ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ixigo emerges as 6th most downloaded app on Google Play store: Report

    The company has also seen 6x growth in transactions touching 1.2 million passenger bookings per month for flights, hotels, buses, and trains

    By
    |

    India's leading travel platform ixigo has emerged as the world's sixth most downloaded travel app on Google Play store. As per Sensor Tower's November 2018 data report, "ixigo trains" app secured the sixth position on the global top 10 list of most downloaded apps in the travel segment, just behind Uber, Grab and Google Earth.

    ixigo emerges as 6th most downloaded app on Google Play store: Report

     

    According to a report with nearly 30 million monthly active users and 120 million app downloads, ixigo has witnessed phenomenal growth over the last year, becoming the largest travel platform in India.

    The company has also seen 6x growth in transactions touching 1.2 million passenger bookings per month for flights, hotels, buses, and trains, the company said in a statement.

    "ixigo's train app has become the default travel app for millions of people who travel by trains, flights, and buses in India. Nearly half of the smartphone population in many Tier 2 towns such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, etc. now use ixigo for all their travel requirements," Aloke Bajpai, CEO & Co-Founder, ixigo said.

    Meanwhile, the company is planning to focus on its trains app to capitalize on growth from the "next billion users" from tier 2 and 3 towns.

    Rajnish Kumar, CTO & Co-Founder, added, "With our deep product and technology focus, we have been able to grow organically at a much faster rate than all other major travel players in the Indian market. Our team spends a lot of time understanding how different the behavior and requirements are for a Tier 2/3 city traveler. We have built a really simple, easy to use and localized app that is lightweight and works offline."

    For the unaware, this app is available in 7 Indian languages last year including - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil and Kannada which covers over 95 percent of the digital user base in

    Read More About: app travel news
    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 22:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue