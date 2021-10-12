Just In
Jio Desserts Corner Picture Quiz Answers For October 12
Reliance Jio has introduced a quiz contest for its participants to win free Jio data. Called Jio Desserts Corner Picture Quiz, this latest contest follows the MyJio App Lucky Draw Content. As its name indicates, this new quiz contest is related to desserts and is being hosted in collaboration with Oreo, Tang, and Cadbury Dairy Milk.
Previously, we have seen Reliance Jio join hands with various brands to run contests and quizzes for its users on the MyJio app. All these contests are being hosted under the Jio Engage section. The latest one, the Jio Desserts Corner Picture Quiz content comes right at the time of the festive season.
Jio Desserts Corner Picture Quiz Answers For October 12
The Jio Desserts Corner Picture Quiz contest asks participants a few questions based on a bunch of recipes on the Jio Engage section. The questions will be asked related to the picture that is shown. It is vital to answer these questions correctly to win the rewards. Though it remains to be clear if it will be a daily quiz with a new set of questions and answers each day, the following are the questions for today, October 12.
If you participate in the Jio Desserts Corner Picture Quiz, then you will get 100 MB of data from Jio and 7,20,000 winners are eligible to get this. On completing the quiz and answering the questions correctly, 2,27,000 winners will get 100MB of data. Finally, 20 fortunate winners will get Rs. 5,000 worth of Reliance Retail vouchers.
Question 1: Select the Base ingredient.
Answer: Flour
Question 2: Which of the following is true?
Answer: Contains No Egg
Question 3: Select the Star ingredient
Answer: Cadbury Cocoa Powder
Question 4: Select the total time taken for preparing the dessert.
Answer: 30-60 minutes
To participate in this quiz, you need to have an active recharge planm an individual legal resident and citizen of India and should be of 18 years of above at the time of entry into the campaign. Participate in the contest from the My Jio app and try your luck at winning the contest.
