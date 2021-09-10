MyJio Picture Quiz Answers: Win Free Jio Data News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio has introduced a quiz contest for its participants to win free Jio data. Called Jio Desserts Corner Picture Quiz, this latest contest follows the MyJio App Lucky Draw Content. As its name indicates, this new quiz contest is related to desserts and is being hosted in collaboration with Oreo, Tang, and Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Previously, we have seen Reliance Jio join hands with various brands to run contests and quizzes for its users on the MyJio app. All these contests are being hosted under the Jio Engage section. The latest one, the Jio Desserts Corner Picture Quiz content comes right at the time of the festive season.

MyJio Picture Quiz Answers For September 10

The Jio Desserts Corner Picture Quiz contest asks participants a few questions based on a bunch of recipes on the Jio Engage section. The questions will be asked related to the picture that is shown. It is vital to answer these questions correctly to win the rewards. Though it remains to be clear if it will be a daily quiz with a new set of questions and answers each day, the following are the questions for today, September 10.

Notably, the Jio Picture Quiz will be live from September 4 to September 23. Following the same, the guess the ingredient quiz will be live from September 24 to October 13. Finally, the My Desserts Corner quiz will be live from October 14 to November 2.

If you participate in the Jio Desserts Corner Picture Quiz, then you will get 100 MB of data from Jio and 7,20,000 winners are eligible to get this. On completing the quiz and answering the questions correctly, 2,27,000 winners will get 100MB of data. Finally, 20 fortunate winners will get Rs. 5,000 worth Reliance Retail vouchers.

Question 1: What is the star ingredient in the above recipe?

Answer: Oreo Cookies

Question 2: Name the above creation.

Answer: Chocolate cake

Question 3: Total How much time does it take to prepare the above recipe?

Answer: > 180 minutes

Question 4: How many packets of Oreo cookies goes in making this recipe (to serve 6)

Answer: 3

These are the questions and answers asked as a part of the MyJio Picture Quiz for today.

