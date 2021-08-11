Unlimited Data Plans in India 2021: Check Airtel, Jio, BSNL, Vi Unlimited 4G Data Plans List

Home Unlimited data plans

Since the entry of Reliance Jio into the telecom market, there has been a major disruption in the industry with its low-cost and free plans. This urged other operators to reduce their profits and revenues to offer plans that are on par with those of Jio to their subscribers. Apparently, there was a spike in the unlimited data and unlimited call plans offered by the telcos in India. If you want to recharge with such a plan, then here is a list of unlimited plans offered by Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL and Vi.

Airtel Unlimited Data Plans

Check out the Airtel truly unlimited plans from below.

Price Data Validity Circle Talktime Description Rs.19 200 MB 2 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, roaming calls on any network Rs.129 1GB 24 days All Circles - 1GB data for 24 days, unlimited voice calls, Mobile Edition Free Trial, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Rs.149 2GB 28 days All Circles - 2GB data, unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS, Mobile Edition Free Trial, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Rs.199 1GB/day 24 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls to any network, 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, Mobile Edition Free Trial, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Rs. 219 1GB/day 28 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls to any network, 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, Mobile Edition Free Trial, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Rs.249 1.5GB/day 28 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, free Hellotunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, a year of free classes with Shaw Academy Rs.289 1.5GB/day 28 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, free Hellotunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, a year of free classes with Shaw Academy Rs. 349 2.5GB/day 28 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB data per day, Amazon Prime Membership, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, free Hellotunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, a year of free classes with Shaw Academy Rs. 398 3GB/day 28 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 3GB data per day, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, free Hellotunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, a year of free classes with Shaw Academy Rs. 399 1.5GB/day 56 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, free Hellotunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, a year of free classes with Shaw Academy Rs. 448 3GB/day 28 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 3GB data per day for 28 days, Disney+ subscription, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Free Hello Tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music Subscription, Shaw Academy for one year, Rs. 150 Cashback on FASTag Rs. 449 2GB/day 56 days All Circles - Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls on any network with 2GB data per day and 100 SMS per day, Free Hello Tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music Subscription, Shaw Academy for one year, Rs. 150 Cashback on FASTag Rs. 456 50GB/day 60 days All Circles - 50GB of data, unlimited calling, Airtel Xstream, free Hellotunes, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and free online courses from Shaw Academy Rs. 598 1.5GB/day 84 days All Circles - Unlimited calls, 1.5GB per day, 100 SMS per day, Airtel Xstream, Mobile Edition Free Trial, free Hellotunes, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and free online courses from Shaw Academy Rs. 599 2GB/day 56 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day for 56 days, Disney+Hotstar subscription, Free Hello Tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music Subscription, Shaw Academy for one year, Rs. 150 Cashback on FASTag Rs.698 2GB/day 84 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day for 84 days, Free Hello Tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music Subscription, Shaw Academy for one year, Rs. 150 Cashback on FASTag Rs.1,498 24GB 365 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 3600 SMS, 24 GB data for 365 days, free Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag and Shaw Academy course for one year. Rs. 2,498 2GB/day 365 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day, free Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag and Shaw Academy course for one year. Rs. 2,698 2GB/day 365 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB of data per day, free Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag and Shaw Academy course for one year.

Airtel Rs. 19 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs. 19 prepaid plan offers 200MB of data for a validity period of 2 days. Also, it comes with unlimited voice calls to any network even on roaming.

Airtel Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 129 prepaid plan provides 1GB of data, truly unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS on the whole, free Hellotunes, and Mobile Edition Free Trial and free subscription to Wynk Music Airtel Xstream for a validity period of 24 days.

Airtel Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 149 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data, truly unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS on the whole, and a validity period of 28 days. It offers free Hellotunes, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid plan provides subscribers with 1GB of data per day, truly unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and free Hellotunes, and Mobile Edition Free Trial and free subscription to Wynk Music Airtel Xstream for a validity period of 24 days.

Airtel Rs. 219 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 219 prepaid plan comes with 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days. The other benefits include Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, and free Hellotunes.

Airtel Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 249 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days. The other benefits include Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, free Hellotunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and a year of free classes with Shaw Academy.

Airtel Rs. 289 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 289 prepaid plan bundles 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days. It also comes with other benefits such as Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, ZEE5 Premium subscription, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months and free Hellotunes. Also, there is Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and a year of free classes with Shaw Academy.

Airtel Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

With the Airtel Rs. 299 prepaid plan, you will get 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 30 days. Also, there are benefits including Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, free Hellotunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and a year of free classes with Shaw Academy.

Airtel Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid plan comes bundled with 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of period 28 days. It comes with Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, free Hellotunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and a year of free classes with Shaw Academy.

Airtel Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan

You will get 3GB of data per day, truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of period 28 days. You will also get Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, free Hellotunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and a year of free classes with Shaw Academy as benefits with this plan.

Airtel Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid plan comes bundled with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of period 56 days. Other benefits include Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, free Hellotunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and a year of free classes with Shaw Academy.

Airtel Rs. 448 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 448 prepaid plan from Airtel offers 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling for 28 days. The plan also ships Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, Apollo 24|7 Circle online course from Shaw Academy, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs. 449 prepaid plan from Airtel offers 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling for 56 days. The plan also ships Mobile Edition Free Trial, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, Apollo 24|7 Circle online course from Shaw Academy, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs. 456 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs. 456 prepaid plan offers 50GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 60 days of validity. There will be access to Airtel Xstream, free Hellotunes, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and free online courses from Shaw Academy.

Airtel Rs. 558 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Airtel Rs. 558 plan bundles 3GB data per day, truly unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 56 days of validity. It comes with Airtel Xstream, Mobile Edition Free Trial, free Hellotunes, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and free online courses from Shaw Academy.

Airtel Rs. 598 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Airtel Rs. 598 plan bundles 1.5GB data per day, truly unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 84 days of validity. It comes with Airtel Xstream, Mobile Edition Free Trial, free Hellotunes, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and free online courses from Shaw Academy.

Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 599 prepaid plan from Airtel comes with 2GB data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calling 56 days. This plan includes Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, free Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag and Shaw Academy course for one year.

Airtel Rs. 698 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs. 698 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. Other benefits are free Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag and Shaw Academy course for one year.

Airtel Rs. 1,498 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 1,498 prepaid plan is a long-term plan with a validity of 365 days. This yearly plan provides benefits including unlimited voice calls, 3600 SMS and 24GB of data for the whole validity period. Other benefits include ree Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag and Shaw Academy course for one year.

Airtel Rs. 2,498 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan is an annual plan providing 365 days of validity. This plan provides unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day, 2GB of data per day, free Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag and Shaw Academy course for one year.

Airtel Rs. 2,698 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 2,698 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day, 2GB of data per day for 367 days alongside Disney+ Hotstar VIP, free Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music, Mobile Edition Free Trial, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag and Shaw Academy course for one year.

Jio Unlimited Data Plans

Check out the Reliance Jio unlimited plans from below.

Price Data Validity Circle Description Rs. 98 1.5GB/day 14 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, 100 free SMS per day, Jio suite of apps Rs. 149 1GB/day 24 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 199 1.5GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 249 2GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 247 Freedom Plan 25GB 30 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, 100 SMS per day, Jio suite of apps Rs. 349 3GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 399 1.5GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 401 3GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day, Disney+Hotstar Rs. 444 2GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 555 1.5GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 597 Freedom Plan 75GB 90 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, 100 SMS per day, Jio suite of apps Rs. 598 2GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day, Disney+Hotstar subscription Rs. 599 2GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 777 1.5GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 999 3GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 2121 1.5GB/day 336 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 2399 2GB/day 365 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 2599 2GB/day 365 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day, Disney+Hotstar subscription Rs. 3499 3GB/day 365days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day

Jio Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 98 prepaid plan comes with benefits such as 1.5GB of data per day and unlimited data at 64kbps on exhausting the daily data limit, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS free per day, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps for a validity of 14 days.

Jio Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 149 prepaid plan comes with benefits such as 1GB of data per day and unlimited data at 64kbps on exhausting the daily data limit, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS free per day, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps for a validity of 24 days.

Jio Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 199 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio provides subscribers with 1.5GB of daily data that is unlimited as the speed will go down to 64kbps on reaching this limit, unlimited voice calling to any network, 100 SMS per day and free access to Jio suite of apps for 28 days.

Jio Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

Jio offers 2GB of data per day of high-speed data and unlimited data at 64kbps speed for a period of 28 days. The other goodies offered by this plan include unlimited voice calls, complimentary access Jio suite of apps, and 100 free SMS per day.

Jio Freedom Prepaid Plan Rs. 247

The Jio Freedom prepaid plan priced at Rs. 247 comes with 30 days validity and offers 25GB of total data at high speed post which the speed will drop to 64kbps, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 349 prepaid plan offers 3GB of high-speed data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Once the daily data limit is used, subscribers can still continue browsing but the data speed will be 64kbps. Users can enjoy unlimited voice calling to any network, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps.

Jio Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 399 prepaid plan provides users with 1.5GB of data per day at high-speed after which the data speed will plunge to 64kbps. The other benefits that this plan offers to subscribers include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 56 days.

Jio Rs. 401 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 401 prepaid plan comes with free Disney+Hotstar subscription, unlimited voice calling to any network, high-speed 3GB of data per day, unlimited access to Jio suite of apps and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days.

Jio Rs. 444 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 444 prepaid plan lets subscribers enjoy 2GB of daily data at high speed and unlimited data at 64kbps speed, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS per day and access to the Jio suite of apps for 56 days.

Jio Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 555 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes bundled with unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data capped at 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary Jio suite of apps. The Jio Rs. 555 plan has a validity period of 84 days.

Jio Freedom Prepaid Plan Rs. 247

The Jio Freedom prepaid plan priced at Rs. 597 comes with 90 days validity and offers 75GB of total data at high speed post which the speed will drop to 64kbps, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Rs. 598 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 598 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes bundled with unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data capped at 2GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary Jio suite of apps and is valid for 56 days. Also, this plan bundles free Disney+Hotstar subscription as well.

Jio Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 599 prepaid plan provides 2GB of high-speed daily data and the data speed will drop to 64kbps after the same. The plan is bundled with unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS per day, and access to Jio suite of apps for free for the validity period of 84 days.

Jio Rs. 777 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 777 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes bundled with unlimited voice calls to any network, unlimited data capped at 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary Jio suite of apps. The Jio Rs. 555 plan has a validity period of 84 days.

Jio Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 999 prepaid plan provides 3GB of high-speed daily data and the data speed will drop to 64kbps after the same. The plan is bundled with unlimited voice calling, 100 free SMS per day, and access to Jio suite of apps for free for the validity period of 84 days.

Jio Rs. 2121 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 2121 prepaid plan provides 1.5GB of high-speed daily data and unlimited data at 64kbps, unlimited voice calling benefits, access to Jio suite of apps, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 336 days.

Jio Rs. 2399 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 2399 prepaid plan provides 2GB of high-speed daily data and unlimited data at 64kbps, unlimited voice calling benefits, access to Jio suite of apps, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 365 days.

Jio Rs. 2599 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 2599 prepaid plan comes with free Disney+Hotstar subscription, unlimited voice calling to any network, high-speed 2GB of data per day, unlimited access to Jio suite of apps and 100 SMS per day for a period of 365 days.

Jio Rs. 3,499 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 3,499 prepaid plan ships 3GB of data per day for 365 days. It offers unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

BSNL Unlimited Data Plans

Check out the list of BSNL prepaid plans with unlimited benefits.

Plan/STV Price Data Other Benefits Validity STV99 99 - Unlimited voice calls 22 STV187 187 2GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day 28 Plan 153 153 1.5GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day 28 Plan 199 199 2GB/day Unlimited voice calls with a FUP of 250 minutes 30 STV247 247 3GB/day Unlimited voice calls capped at 250 minutes per day, 100 SMS per day, EROS Now 40 Plan 250 250 3GB/day Unlimited voice calls capped at 250 minutes per day, 100 SMS per day 40 STV319 319 10GB Unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS, Lokdhun Content, Free Caller tune 75 Plan 365 365 2GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun Content, Free Caller tune 365 (Freebies valid for 60 daysP) STV429 429 1GB/day Unlimited voice calls capped at 250 minutes per day, 100 SMS per day, EROS Now 81 Plan 447 447 100GB Unlimited calling, BSNL Tunes, EROS NOW subscription 60 Plan 485 485 1.5GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day 90 Plan 666 666 1.5GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day 122 Plan 699 699 0.5GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, free tune for 60 days 160 Plan 997 997 3GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun Content, Free Caller tune, Sony LIV 180 STV1098 1098 Unlimited data Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun Content, Free Caller tune 84 Plan 1699 1699 2GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun Content, Free Caller tune 300 STV1999 1999 2GB/day Unlimited voice calls capped at 250 minutes per day, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun Content, Free Caller tune, EROS Now 365 Plan 2399 2399 - Unlimited voice calls with FUP of 250 minutes per day, 100 SMS per day 600

BSNL STV99

The BSNL STV99 is offering unlimited calling and Personalized Ringback Tone for only 22 days, which means users are not getting any data benefit.

BSNL STV187

BSNL STV187 provides 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, and 100 SMS for a validity period of 28 days. Once the daily data limit of 2GB is exhausted, the data speed will drop down to 80kbps.

BSNL Plan 153

The Rs. 153 prepaid plan from BSNL provides users with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. This prepaid plan is valid for a period of 28 days.

BSNL Rs. 197 Plan

BSNL has announced the launch of a new plan. The Rs. 197 plan offers 2GB of data per day, 80 Kbps speed, 100 messages a day, Zing Music application for 18 days only. However, this plan comes with a validity of 30 days.

BSNL STV 249

The BSNL STV247 prepaid plan offers users 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 40 days.

BSNL Plan 250

BSNL Rs. 250 prepaid plan has a validity of 40 days for a limited time period. This plan bundles 250 minutes of voice calling (both local and national) per day, 100 SMS per day and 3GB of day per day.

BSNL STV298

The BSNL STV298 prepaid plan offers users 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, EROS Now subscription, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 56 days.

BSNL STV319

The STV319 is now providing 10GB of data, unlimited calling, and 300 messages for 75 days.

BSNL Plan 365

BSNL Rs. 365 prepaid plan provides 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and other benefits such as Free Tune and Lokdhun Content for a validity period of 60 days.

BSNL STV429

The BSNL STV429 plan provides 1GB of data per day unlimited voice calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. There is EROS Now subscription as well for users. Notably, users can avail these benefits for a validity period of 81 days.

BSNL Plan 447

The Rs. 447 plan offers 100GB of data for 60 days. It includes 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, BSNL Tunes, and an EROS NOW subscription for the same period.

BSNL Plan 485

BSNL Plan 485 bundles 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls to any network. It is valid for a period of 90 days from the date of recharge.

BSNL Plan 666

The BSNL Plan 666 provides subscribers with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS on a daily basis for 122 days of validity.

BSNL Plan 699

The BSNL Plan 699 provides subscribers with 0.5GB of data per day with 80 Kbps speed, unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS on a daily basis for 160 days of validity. There will be free caller tune for the first 60 days.

BSNL Plan 997

The BSNL Plan 997 comes with a whopping 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls, Lokdhun Content, Free Tune, and Sony LIV subscription. All these benefits will be valid for up to 180 days.

BSNL STV 1098

The STV 1098 is bundled with unlimited data without any daily limit that reduces the speed, free voice calls for 250 minutes of data (both local and national), 100 free SMS, and Free Tune with unlimited song change.

BSNL Plan 1699

The BSNLPlan 1699 provides benefits such as 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day with unlimited song change option, and unlimited voice calls to any network for a validity period of 300 days.

BSNL STV1999

BSNL STV1999 provides subscribers with 2GB of daily data benefits, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun Content, EROS Now subscription and free Caller Tune. This long-term plan is valid for 365 days.

BSNL Plan 2399

The Rs. 2,399 plan from BSNL provides subscribers with voice calling benefits and no data benefits. It offers unlimited voice calling benefits with a FUP of 250 minutes per day and 100 SMS per day. Notably, this plan is valid for a period of 600 days.

Vi Unlimited Data Plans

Check out the list of Vi prepaid plans with unlimited benefits.

Price Data Validity Description Rs. 19 200MB 2 days Unlimited voice calls, roaming calls on any network, 200MB data Rs. 99 1GB 18 days Unlimited voice calls and 1GB of data Rs. 109 1GB 20 days Unlimited talktime, 1GB of data for 20 days Rs. 129 2GB 24 days Unlimited voice calls to any network, 2GB data, 300 SMS for 24 days Rs. 148 1GB/day 18 days Unlimited voice calls to any network, 1GB/data, 100 SMS/day for 18 days Rs. 149 2GB 28 days Unlimited voice calls to any network, 3GB data, 300 SMS for 28 days, Vi Movies and TV Rs. 199 1GB/day 24 days Unlimited voice calls to any network, 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day for 24 days, Vi Movies and TV Rs. 219 1GB/day 28 days Unlimited voice calls to any network, 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, Vi Movies and TV Rs. 249 1.5GB/day 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night, Weekend data rollover Rs. 269 4GB 56 days Unlimited voice calls, 600 SMS, 4GB data, Vi Movies and TV Rs. 299 4GB/day 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 4GB data per day, Zee5 Premium, weekend data rollover, Binge all night Rs. 379 6GB 84 days Unlimited voice calls, 6GB data, Vi Movies and TV Rs. 398 3GB/day 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 3GB data per day for 28 days, Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night, Weekend data rollover Rs. 399 1.5GB/day 56 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day, Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night, Weekend data rollover Rs. 405 90GB 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 90GB data, Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night, ZEE5 Premium access for 1 year Rs. 449 4GB/day 56 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 4GB data per day, Zee5 Premium, Binge all night, Weekend data rollover Rs. 499 1.5GB/day 70 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day, Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night, Weekend data rollover Rs. 555 1.5GB/day 77 days Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night, Weekend data rollover Rs. 558 3GB/day 56 days Unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night, Weekend data rollover Rs. 595 2GB/day 56 days Unlimited voice calls, 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Binge all night, Weekend data rollover, 1 year of ZEE5 Premium access Rs. 599 1.5GB/day 84 days Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night, Weekend data rollover Rs. 699 4GB/day 84 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 4GB data, Zee5 Premium, Binge all night, Weekend data rollover Rs. 795 2GB/day 84 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day, Zee5 Premium, Binge all night, Weekend data rollover Rs. 1,197 1.5GB/day 180 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day, Weekend Data Rollover, Zee5 access, Binge all data Rs. 1,499 24GB 365 days Unlimited voice calls, 24GB data, 3600 SMS, Vi Movies and TV Rs. 2,399 1.5GB/day 365 days Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Weekend Data Rollover, Zee5 access, Binge all data Rs. 2,595 1.5GB/day 365 days Unlimited voice calls, 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Weekend Data Rollover, Zee5 access, Binge all data

Vi Rs. 19 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 19 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling benefits to any network and 200MB data all through its validity period of 2 days.

Vi Rs. 99 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 99 plan offers unlimited calling and 1GB of data for only 18 days.

Vi Rs. 109 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 109 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and 1GB of data for only 20 days.

Vi Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 129 prepaid plan providers subscribers with 24 days of validity. The benefits of this plan include truly unlimited voice calling benefits, 2GB of data, and 300 SMS throughout the validity period.

Vi Rs. 148 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 148 prepaid plan providers subscribers with 18 days of validity. The benefits of this plan include truly unlimited voice calling benefits, 1GB of data per day, and 100 SMSes per day throughout the validity period.

Vi Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan

This Vi prepaid plan is valid for a period of 28 days and delivers unlimited voice calls to any network, 3GB data, and 300 SMS to the users. You will get Vi Movies and TV with this plan.

Vi Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan

Vi prepaid plan priced at Rs, 199 comes with benefits including 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits to local and STD numbers, and 100 SMS per day. You will get Vi Movies and TV with this plan.

Vi Rs. 218 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 218 prepaid plan bundles 6GB of data all throughout the validity period of 28 days, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling irrespective of the network.

Vi Rs. 219 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 219 prepaid plan comes with 1GB of data benefits per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, be it local or STD, 100 SMS per day, and Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 249 prepaid plan is valid for 28 days in all circles. This plan comes with 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day. Also, there are Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night, Weekend data rollover for the subscribers.

Vi Rs. 269 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 269 prepaid plan comes with double data benefits that takes its overall data benefit to 4GB for a validity period of 56 days. Also, there are unlimited voice calling benefits, 600 SMSes for the validity period and Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 299 prepaid plan offers 4GB of data per day with double data benefits, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day. Also, other benefits include Zee5 Premium, weekend data rollover, and Binge all night for 28 days.

Vi Rs. 379 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 379 Vi prepaid plan comes with 6GB of data all through the validity period, 1000 SMS and Vi Movies and TV. Also, there will be unlimited voice calling benefits for users.

Vi Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan

The Vi prepaid plan delivers 3GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 2 days. You will also get Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night, and Weekend data rollover.

Vi Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 399 prepaid plan offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling minutes, and 100 SMS per day for a period of 56 days. You will also get Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night, and Weekend data rollover.

Vi Rs. 405 Prepaid Plan

The Vi prepaid plan priced at Rs. 405 offers 90GB all throughout the validity period of 28 days. The other benefits include unlimited voice calling minutes, 100 SMS per day, and access to Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night and ZEE5 Premium access for 1 year.

Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan

The Vi prepaid plan costing Rs. 449 provides 4GB data per day with double data benefits, unlimited voice calling benefits, Zee5 Premium access, and 100 SMS per day for a period of 56 days. It also comes with Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night and ZEE5 Premium access for 1 year.

Vi Rs. 499 Prepaid Plan

Vi prepaid plan, which costs Rs. 499 comes with 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling minutes, 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 70 days. It also comes with Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night and ZEE5 Premium access for 1 year.

Vi Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 555 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 77 days. It also comes with Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night and ZEE5 Premium access for 1 year.

Vi Rs. 558 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling minutes, 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 56 days. It also comes with Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night and ZEE5 Premium access for 1 year.

Vi Rs. 595 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. Rs. 595 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 56 days. It also comes with Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night and ZEE5 Premium access for 1 year.

Vi Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 599 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. You will get Vi Movies and TV, Binge all night, and Weekend data rollover.

Vi Rs. 699 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 699 prepaid plan bundles benefits such as 4GB per day, Zee5 Premium, Binge all night, and Weekend data rollover for a validity period of 84 days.

Vi Rs. 795 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 795 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Zee5 Premium, Binge all night and Weekend data rollover for 84 days.

Vi Rs. 1,197 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 1,197 prepaid plan is a long-term plan with a validity of six months or 180 days. This prepaid plan bundles benefits such as unlimited voice calling to any network, be it Vi or others in the country, 1.5GB of data benefits per day, and 100 SMSes per day. Also, it provides access to Weekend Data Rollover, Zee5 access and Binge all data.

Vi Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan delivers 24GB of data throughout the validity period of 365 days. This long-term plan bundles unlimited voice calling minutes, 3600 SMS, and Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Weekend Data Rollover, Zee5 access, and Binge all data for the subscribers for a validity period of 365 days.

Vi Rs. 2,595 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 2,595 is a long-term prepaid plan that comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Weekend Data Rollover, Zee5 access, and Binge all data.

