Jio Prime Fridays section in MyJio app offers discounts and cashbacks

The MyJio app has received a new section called Jio Prime Fridays. This new feature offers discounts, deals and coupon codes from an array of sites such as Paytm, MakeMyTrip, OYO, ShopClues and McDonald's. Though you can get offers and deals from this section of the app, Reliance Jio is not involved directly in these deals and coupons. It sources these from the websites just like the other discount and coupon sites.

Jio Prime Fridays offers

The new Jio Prime Fridays section on the MyJio app will offer Rs. 1,000 cashback on flight tickets on the Paytm app. While using this cashback, you need to note that it can be used only once per user. Also, the minimum ticket price to get this cashback is Rs. 3,000. So, if you book a flight ticket priced Rs. 3,000 or more on the Paytm app, you can get a cashback of Rs. 1,000 but you should have completed KYC verification. This offer is valid only until March 31.

In a similar deal, MyJio Prime Fridays offers cashback on ShopClues letting you avail Rs. 100 discount on a minimum purchase of Rs. 499 on the platform. This will also be credited to your Paytm account and will be applicable only once per user. Interestingly, this offer is applicable on all the product categories instead of being restricted to select products. There is another ShopClues cashback offer, which provides up to Rs. 75 discount on a minimum purchase of Rs. 199 but this is applicable only on prepaid purchases. The cashback can be redeemed on both the app and website of the online retailer.

In addition to these, OYO is also offering up to Rs. 75 discount on the OYO Wizard membership on using the promo code 'OYOWIZARDJIOPRIME'. This membership lets you get an additional 50% discount and early bird offers too. This promo code has to be used while signing up for the OYO Wizard membership.

Notably, these are just a few deals that you can find under the Jio Prime Fridays section. You can explore the section for further information, discounts, cashback and offers.