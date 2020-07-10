Just In
JioMeet Launches New Features For Security; Gets New User Interface
In order to boost the government's Vocal for Local campaign, Reliance Jio has recently launched an app for video- conferencing. The JioMeet application is free and has now received new security features to keep the data secure.
This development soon comes after some obscene images were posted on other conferencing application Zoom. The newly launched security feature is currently available on Android, and soon it will be available for iOS users.
JioMeet Brings New User Interface
Besides, the company has launched a new user interface and a new look for its customers. It also includes personal meeting rooms, where users are allowed to set passwords. The company allows you to Sign in from single-use.
This feature is specially designed for enterprise users, where they can use their ID and passwords. Then, there is a feature that allows you to pin participants. Lastly, JioMeet enables you to find out teammates without leaving the meeting.
The company has launched JioMeet with some unique features such as 24 hours of video calling, where other apps like Zoom only provides 40 minutes for the same. In addition, JioMeet allows adding nine users at a single screen, while Zoom allows only four. The former comes with HD audio quality.
How To Create JioMeet Account
First, you need to open the app on your smartphone. Then, you need to click the sign-up button, and you have to enter your email-ID or mobile number. After that, you have to write your name, and then you need to tap on i agree on terms and conditions and the next button.
Zoom Might Take Legal Action Against JioMeet
Reliance Jio was trolled by internet users on social media platforms for copying the same features and UI from Zoom. That's why Reliance Jio has brought the new version, but still, Zoom is likely to go for a legal route.
On the other hand, Zoom is trying to clarify that it has no links to the Chinese government. In fact, its officials have cleared that they are not sharing data with the owners.
