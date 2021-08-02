JioPages Introduces Study Mode On Its Platform; Here's How To Use News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to attract more users to the made-in-India browser, JioPages has launched a new mode. The Study Mode is expected to enable students to study on their TV screens without distractions. The Study Mode has been designed to provide class-wise in different tabs, channel suggestions, Quicklinks, AdBlocker, and many more.

Here Are Some Steps To Access Study Mode

To use Study Mode, users have to install JioPages first from the Play Store. After that, users have to launch the JioPages on their TVs or their set-top box. For the first time, you have to choose your preferred language such as Standard, Study Mode, and Incognito. However, a student should choose Study Mode and be allowed to choose switch to another mode.

What Is JioPages?

JioPages comes in Eight Indian languages like Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali. JioPages are designed for Indians and it is already available on Google Play Store.

Notably, JioPages enables users to use the home screen, which will allow users to select the search engine like Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo, and Duck Duck Go. In addition, users are allowed to pin the website so that they can access it easily.

JioPages Features: Check Details

Besides, users will get an option to choose colourful themes and dark modes. JioPages also send notifications to interesting topics. The company also shows content in their preferred language, region, and topic. The company also offers an Informative Card, where users can see trends, headlines, symbols, and key trends.

"It provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support, and encrypted connection," Reliance Jio said.

Furthermore, JioPages will enable users to see content based on their state along with regional language. In fact, the Incognito mode allows users to access the fingerprint to get access to the mode. Furthermore, JioPages allows users to block unsolicited ads along with popups so that users can access the browsing experience. It is worth noting that India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio keeps launching new offers for its users and we expect more benefits in the coming days.

