Just In
- 9 min ago Amazon Great Freedom Festival Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Chance To Win iPhone 12 Pro, Headphones, And More
- 14 min ago Realme MagDart Charging Technology Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch
- 20 min ago Tecno Pova 2 Debuts With 7,000mAh Battery, Helio G85 Chipset; Price And Sale Date
- 29 min ago Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Offers On Smartphones, Electronics, Accessories, And More
Don't Miss
- Sports India have fast bowlers who can take over from Shami, Bumrah: Brett Lee
- News Caste-based census: JDU delegation meets Amit Shah
- Movies Matt Damon Reveals He Stopped Using The F-Slur After Learning It Was Wrong From His Daughter
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Manipur In August
- Automobiles EV Charging Outlets At HP Petrol Stations — CESL Announces Partnership With HPCL
- Finance PNB Revises Interest Rates On FD: Check New Rates Here
- Lifestyle Mangala Gauri Vrat 2021: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
- Education JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 Released, Download At jipmat.nta.ac.in
JioPages Introduces Study Mode On Its Platform; Here's How To Use
In order to attract more users to the made-in-India browser, JioPages has launched a new mode. The Study Mode is expected to enable students to study on their TV screens without distractions. The Study Mode has been designed to provide class-wise in different tabs, channel suggestions, Quicklinks, AdBlocker, and many more.
Here Are Some Steps To Access Study Mode
To use Study Mode, users have to install JioPages first from the Play Store. After that, users have to launch the JioPages on their TVs or their set-top box. For the first time, you have to choose your preferred language such as Standard, Study Mode, and Incognito. However, a student should choose Study Mode and be allowed to choose switch to another mode.
What Is JioPages?
JioPages comes in Eight Indian languages like Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali. JioPages are designed for Indians and it is already available on Google Play Store.
Notably, JioPages enables users to use the home screen, which will allow users to select the search engine like Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo, and Duck Duck Go. In addition, users are allowed to pin the website so that they can access it easily.
JioPages Features: Check Details
Besides, users will get an option to choose colourful themes and dark modes. JioPages also send notifications to interesting topics. The company also shows content in their preferred language, region, and topic. The company also offers an Informative Card, where users can see trends, headlines, symbols, and key trends.
"It provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support, and encrypted connection," Reliance Jio said.
Furthermore, JioPages will enable users to see content based on their state along with regional language. In fact, the Incognito mode allows users to access the fingerprint to get access to the mode. Furthermore, JioPages allows users to block unsolicited ads along with popups so that users can access the browsing experience. It is worth noting that India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio keeps launching new offers for its users and we expect more benefits in the coming days.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
24,999
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
43,790
-
17,663