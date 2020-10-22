Just In
Reliance Jio Launches JioPages Browser: Features And Other Details
In order to increase its digital presence, Reliance Jio has announced the launch of a new browser in the country. The made-in-India browser is called JioPages and it is built-in on the Chromium Blink engine.
The newly launched browser comes in eight Indian languages, such as Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Gujarati. "It provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support, an encrypted connection," Jio said.
The JioPages browser has several features, such as a personalized home screen, personalized theme, personalized content, Informative cards, regional cards, advanced download manager, incognito mode, and Adblocker. Currently, it is available for Android devices and can be downloaded from Google Play Store.
List Of All Features That Comes With JioPages Browser
Personalized Home Screen: This feature allows users to access all search engines such as Bing, MSN, Yahoo, Google, and more. Besides, you can pin all of your favourite websites on the screen so that you can access it quickly.
Personalized Theme: It enables you to choose colourful themes in the background. The JioPages comes with eye-friendly and Dark mode themes.
Personalized Content: This feature offers customized content in your preferred languages, region, and topic. Besides, it sends you notification on your selected topics.
Informative Cards: Informative cards comes with several options, such as trends, symbols, headlines, numbers, commodity prices, cricket score, stock market trends. The feature will display all these banner on the screen.
Regional Cards: The Regional card supports languages, such as Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Hindi. Besides, it allows you to add the content feed as per your preference.
Advanced Download Manage: This will categorize all your downloads and will manage all your files like images, documents, pages, and videos.
Ad Blocker: This blocks all popups and advertisements so that you can enjoy your content freely.
Incognito Mode: It also comes with Incognito mode, which means your private browsing will not be stored. In fact, the company is offering a set a four-digit security PIN to access this option.
