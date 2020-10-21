Reliance Jio And Qualcomm Achieve 1 Gbps Speed During 5G Trials News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has joined hands with Qualcomm to develop an architecture-based 5G solution. Both companies have developed this solution to fast-track the rollout of 5G networks and services in the country. Besides, Reliance Jio and Qualcomm have announced that they have achieved 1 Gbps speed during the trials of the 5GNR solution.

Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation."

Notably, this achievement will help Jio and India to get the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio. Despite the fact that no one knows that when 5G technology will come to India, but this is for sure that new technology will offer high data performance, great digital experiences, and low latency communication. In addition, the upcoming networks will bring 5G enabled devices like IoT products, laptops, and AR/VR products.

"Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India using a 100 percent homegrown technology and solution," Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani, at RIL's 43rd annual general meeting.

Apart from this deal, Qualcomm is planning to invest Rs. 730 crore to buy a 0.15 percent stake in the Jio platforms. This deal is really important for Reliance Jio as Qualcomm is one of the key players in the 5G networks. It is worth mentioning that Qualcomm is the leading player in the upcoming technology, so the investment in the Jio platform is a lot more than just investing money. Similarly, Reliance Jio's deal with Facebook is very crucial, as both are leading players in their sectors. Facebook bought a 9.99 percent stake in the Jio platforms.

Best Mobiles in India